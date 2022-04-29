Fairbanksans can celebrate the return of spring — and migratory birds — during the annual Spring Migration Celebration at Creamer’s Field this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.
The free celebration includes activities for the whole family, including birdwatching, wildlife viewing, guided nature walks and crafts for children.
However, the purpose of the gathering is to see the variety of birds that flock to Fairbanks each spring; late April is a prime time for bird watching. “A visit during this time ensures great viewing opportunities for hundreds of birds,” reads the event’s announcement. Possible birds to spot include trumpeter swans, Canada geese, white-fronted geese and different types of ducks.
For more information, contact the Friends of Creamer’s Field at 907-978-8457.
Fairbanks Birding Challenge
The 2nd annual Fairbanks Birding Challenge begins on Sunday. Participants have the month of May to find all the birds on the list within the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Those who complete the list are eligible for prizes.
The fee is $15 for an individual or $25 for a family. Proceeds support the Creamer’s Field Migration Station’s 31st field season.
Those interested in bird spotting can register for the challenging by using the following link: Aksongbird.org/birding-challenge.
Read more about the Fairbanks Birding Challenge in next week’s Outdoors page.