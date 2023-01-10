How do you grow a fish? We usually leave that to Mother Nature. But in Interior Alaska she gets a hand from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery in Fairbanks.
At the Tanana Valley Sportsman Association’s Jan. 10 meeting, hatchery manager Travis Hyer will explain how fish are raised and the hatchery’s goals, functions and results — more fishing for species such as rainbow trout, Arctic char, lake trout, and coho and Chinook salmon, which are stocked in waters around the Interior.