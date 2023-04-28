April’s heady combination of longer days, receding snow-piles, returning waterfowl and thawing waterways mean just one thing to me: It’s nearly time to go fly-fishing.
If you plan on having a child in-tow for the first time this season, here are some suggestions to start them off on the right foot. (Or in the right wader, so to speak ...)
Know what you’re after
Before you go, read about the fish, its life cycle and its habits with your child. Foster their curiosity and help them gain an appreciation for the fish’s environment, the types of insects and other foods that it seeks out on a regular basis, and talk about the threats that contribute to the fish’s overall wariness (overhead predatory birds, land-based predators that cast shadows on the water, etc.). The more your child knows about the fish they’re after, the more thoughtful and careful they’ll likely be when it’s time to approach the water.
Start small
Start with arctic grayling and/or stocked trout in local ponds. The ideal fish for the beginning fly caster, grayling are not overly selective and can often be caught on any number of generic “attractor pattern” types of flies. Similarly, stocked fish are often somewhat unfamiliar with their new home’s food sources and are more likely to engage in a “go ahead and try anything” feeding behavior.
Know where to go
Go where the fish are! A young angler will likely get hooked on the sport (no pun intended) if they have a positive experience and catch a fish. If you don’t personally possess the knowledge regarding the best “starting spots,” talk with a someone at your local fly shop or with a sport fisheries technician at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game service counter.
The gear
Start with relatively cheap gear, appropriate to your child’s age and relative abilities. Never lay a fishing rod down on the ground, (always find something to prop it skywards on) and always break down rods into their component pieces when preparing to travel. A careless step, forward stumble, closed car-door or activation of a power window can quickly convert your child’s four-piece rod to a five-piece rod, putting quite a damper on your outing.
Assessing the scene
Once you’ve reached your destination, don’t rush into fishing too quickly; it’s time to play detective first. Set the stage as a mystery and assist your child in seeking out and identifying some of the important clues that are present, helping to determine where the fish are likely laying and feeding. Watch for insects on, above or under the water. Check brush and logs if you’re near a stream for the additional presence of ants and other terrestrial insects. Pick up some of the submerged stones at the water’s edge, checking underneath for larval casings and signs of other bug life. Lastly, stop and scan for any movement and/or telltale rises on the water itself, indicating a fish’s exact feeding position.
A river does not run through it
Forget about “beautiful, cinematic fly casting.” Competent, long-distance fly casting can truly approach that of an art form. However, it takes a degree of coordination that most beginning youngsters will likely not possess. Luckily, a lot of fish can be caught within a rod-length or two of one’s position, with no long, looping casting required. Start out by stressing stealth, observation and careful positioning. One rod-lengths worth of fly line, used to gently flip one’s fly forward at the end of a monofilament leader, is usually all that’s required to position your young angler for success.
Practice, practice, practice
Closely related to number six, pick an optimal spot to practice one’s casting efforts. I love to fish our local rivers, as one of their best features are their long, sweeping bends, bordered by broad, brush-free gravel bars. With minimal effort, one can easily locate likely holding-water for grayling with a broad expanse rearward that allows for snag-free back-casting.
Respect the fish
Fish are living, breathing, conscious creatures, and it takes them a long time to grow into sizable adults in our cold, sub-arctic waters. If fishing for food, the fish should be killed and cleaned quickly. Keep the fish clean and cool, so that when it’s cooked (ideally on campfire shortly after catching) it will be a tasty, treasured meal that won’t be wasted. Conversely, if one is fishing in a catch and release area, the fish should be caught with a barbless, easily removable hook. The fish should be handled carefully, (no squeezing!) kept wet and removed from the water for only the briefest of moments to snap a quick picture before the fish is gently released back into the water.
River behavior
It’s never too early to start teaching proper river etiquette. I don’t charge in and crowd other anglers on the stream or jump ahead of an angler that’s obviously working his/her way in a certain direction. These were lessons that I learned streamside early on from my own parents, and they should be passed-on to the youth that we’re coaching.
Enjoy it
Most obviously, have fun. Fishing will hopefully evolve into one of your child’s most treasured pastimes, but this may not happen if you push them too hard in the beginning or have unrealistic expectations regarding their progress. If you start your day by hunting bugs, and your child decides that it’s more fun to simply dig in the mud and explore for other insects, then so be it. Be happy that they’re experiencing — and enjoying — the natural world, rather than being glued to an electronic screen somewhere. Continue to foster their curiosity in the streamside habitat, and let them pursue the fish at their own pace.
Happy fishing!
Upcoming events of note
The Friends of Creamer’s Field will be hosting their Springtime Celebration at Creamer’s from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The Midnight Sun Fly Casters (MSFC) will have a booth there, offering introductory fly-casting lessons to interested youth.
There are still several slots available for the Midnight Sun Fly Casters Kids Camp, held June 9-11 at Lost Lake Camp. Find more information on the MSFC Facebook page or register online at bit.ly/3VaejU4.