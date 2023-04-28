April’s heady combination of longer days, receding snow-piles, returning waterfowl and thawing waterways mean just one thing to me: It’s nearly time to go fly-fishing.

If you plan on having a child in-tow for the first time this season, here are some suggestions to start them off on the right foot. (Or in the right wader, so to speak ...)

Daniel Hoffman is the author of the book “An Alaskan Flyfisher’s Odyssey: Seeking a life of drag-free drift in the Land of the Midnight Sun.” He is a longtime Fairbanks resident, currently serving as vice president of the Midnight Sun Fly Casters.