When most people hear the word “Denali,” the first association is typically the tallest peak in North America, or possibly the National Park Service’s Denali National Park and Preserve. Yet another alternative is Denali State Park, which seems to be too often overlooked.
In early August, I ventured a few hours down the Parks Highway to the Byers Lake Campground, which is inside Denali State Park, for a few days of hiking and canoeing. The campground in late summer provided ample views of Denali and opportunities to hike and swim in the lake.
Maintained by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Denali State Park is approximately 325,240 acres. Although much smaller than Denali National Park, this is still a significant area. To put the size into context, the DNR website describes it as nearly “one-half the size of Rhode Island.” According to DNR, Denali State Park was created in 1970, and expanded to its current size a few years later, in 1976.
Denali State Park spans from milepost 135 to mile 164 of the Parks Highway, and encompasses both sides of the highway, with roughly half on each side. Geographically, the park sits to the east of the Talkeetna Mountain Range and west of the Alaska Range. Its western boundary is shared with Denali National Park. The terrain in Denali State Park is diverse, varying from lowland marshes to high alpine tundra.
There are three campgrounds in Denali State Park: Kesgui Ken, Lower Troublesome Creek and Byers Lake. All of the campgrounds have spots to pitch a tent or park an RV, and the Byers Lake Campground and the K’esugi Ken Campground each have three public use cabins. Public Use Cabins can be reserved through the DNR website.
All of the campgrounds are easily accessible from the Parks Highway and have access to the Kesugi Ridge trail system, and there are also canoe and kayak rentals available at the Byers Lake campground.
In the Byers Lake Campground, all of the cabins have easy lake access for swimming and gathering water. As is usually the case with still water, it is recommended to filter lake water prior to drinking. Cabin One is accessible from the road, while the other two are about a half-mile walk from the nearest parking spot. Since motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trail into the cabin, it is smart to either bring backpacking gear or a wagon (or a sled in the winter). Another option, which is what my group did, is to rent a canoe and paddle gear and food into the cabin. Although in my opinion Cabin Three was the nicest, Cabin Two had by far the best views of Denali.
There is a hiking trail around the circumference of Byers Lake, which was roughly five miles of easy hiking with little elevation gain. Unfortunately, however, one of the two bridges on the trail was under construction, making it impossible to complete the full loop.
The lake trail also provided access to the expansive Kesugi Ridge trail system. On another day, we hiked from the Byers Lake Campground up to the Kesugi Ridge access point. This hike included a lot of switchbacks which were at times tedious but made the hike much easier overall since it tempered the steepness of the incline. The majority of the hike was in thick trees or brush, so we carried both bear spray and bear whistles, but luckily did not encounter any animals.
Our short day hike inspired me to tackle the Kesugi Ridge hike. Kesugi Ridge itself is a roughy 30 mile north-south alpine ridge in the eastern portion of the park. The ridge, which can be done in its entirety or in portions, is a popular backpacking and hiking traverse. There is also a trail running race held each year; participants in the Kesugi Ridge Traverse and Half Traverse can run either the whole ridge or about 15 miles of it.
For some, a benefit of Denali State Park over the National Park is that dogs are allowed everywhere in the park, as long as they are either leashed in popular areas or within voice control in the backcountry. I, for one, took advantage of this, and was able to bring my dog along on hikes in the park rather than needing to arrange for a dog sitter.
Another benefit of the state park is that it is open year-round, and there are ample recreation opportunities in each season. It is a popular skiing destination in the winter months, and in the summer, people flock to the park for activities such as hiking, fishing, camping, and kayaking or packrafting.
More information about Denali State Park, including camping and cabin fees, is available at the DNR website, tinyurl.com/yubs62ff.
Maisie Thomas is a former News-Miner reporter and current hunting, fishing and outdoors freelance writer. Reach her at MaisieNome@gmail.com.