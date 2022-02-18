The Yukon Quest isn’t the only race happening this weekend: Pro Class competitors in the 2022 Iron Dog snowmachine race are blasting off from Wasilla on Saturday. Riders in the Expedition Class (the noncompetitive version of the event) left on Thursday and are already making their way to Nome.
There are 28 teams signed up for the Pro Class, including defending champions Brad George and Robby Schachle, who are teaming up again in 2022. In total, there are eight past winners in the race; the 2020 winners Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad are also in the field. Teams to watch, according to Iron Dog Executive Director Bob Menne, include the defending champions, Aklestad and Olstad as well as Mike Morgan and Chris Olds.
“They should be right up there as well,” Menne said.
Another notable team is the father and son duo of Evan and Steffan Booth from Nome. At 16 years old, Steffan is the youngest Pro Class competitor in Iron Dog history, and is racing with his father, who is a former champion.
The 2022 Pro Class features racers from several different states, including Alaska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, California, Illinois, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. Three Pro Class riders are from Fairbanks: Troy Conlon, Joe Brady and Kelly Sommer.
The Expedition Class has 39 participants, which is one of the largest fields in Iron Dog history. Snowmachiners come from across Alaska, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Wisconsin and even as far away as Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. The sole Fairbanks area participant in the Expedition Class is Roger Brown of North Pole.
The field for both events is higher than normal, Menne said. He explained that there has been more interest in powersports such as snowmachining, which he attributed to the pandemic. The only issue is that due to higher demand and supply chain issues, snowmachines have become difficult to obtain. “... We would have more participants if the manufacturers could produce more machines,” Menne said.
The trail reports have been good, with decent snow cover throughout.
“We don’t expect any issues with the trail,” Menne said.
The longest snowmachine race in the world, the nearly 3,000 mile Pro Class route starts in Big Lake, stops along the Bering Sea Coast in Nome, travels north to Kotzebue and then returns to Big Lake. The Expedition Class follows the same trail starting in Big Lake, but ends in Nome for a shorter event.
Menne said that they expect the Expedition Class racers to finish in Nome around Feb. 21 or 22, about the same time the Pro Class racers will arrive at their half point. The Pro Class teams will leave Nome and head North to Kotzebue, where they will take a mandatory rest. Menne said that the Pro Class should be finishing next Saturday, Feb. 26.
Menne was particularly excited that Iron Dog was able to increase the purse this year due to additional sponsors.“We’re just excited. It bodes well that people are taking an interest in Iron Dog.”