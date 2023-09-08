At the risk of aging myself, I want to mention that LeRoy Neiman’s expressionist paintings were the motivation for the accompanying photos. His paintings of athletes competing in the 1972 and 1976 Olympics provided some of the first appreciation I had for art. I love the colors and expression of motion captured in Neiman’s paintings.

Flash ahead about 45 years and I tried to capture a similar expression of motion with a camera using slow shutter speeds. These so called “blurs” are shot at speeds of less than about 1/50 second. In my experience, this is much harder to do than you might think and for every blur I find acceptable there are many that are rejected.

Mark Lindberg can be emailed at markspicsak@gmail.com. You can view his photography at his website, marklindberg.smugmug.com, or on Instagram, www.instagram.com/marklindbergak.