At the risk of aging myself, I want to mention that LeRoy Neiman’s expressionist paintings were the motivation for the accompanying photos. His paintings of athletes competing in the 1972 and 1976 Olympics provided some of the first appreciation I had for art. I love the colors and expression of motion captured in Neiman’s paintings.
Flash ahead about 45 years and I tried to capture a similar expression of motion with a camera using slow shutter speeds. These so called “blurs” are shot at speeds of less than about 1/50 second. In my experience, this is much harder to do than you might think and for every blur I find acceptable there are many that are rejected.
The trick, at least for action shots, is to focus on the subject while panning the camera and blurring everything around that focal point. I use two photos of spawning chum or dog salmon and one photo of my daughter, Tessa (who covered the Goldpanners this summer), playing flag football to illustrate the technique. OK, OK, I know football photos don’t belong in the Outdoor section, but I have gone long enough without mentioning my family and the sports photo is a nod to Mr. Neiman, the inspiration for today’s column. Plus, I’m a proud papa.
Both salmon photos were taken Nov. 3, 2019, with my Canon 5DIII as these fish made their final push to their spawning grounds in the Delta River. They were captured at 1/25 second and ISO100. I used my favorite low light lens for these shots (Canon EF 70-200, f2.8, L). The image with the fishes’ eye visible was captured at 145mm and f7.1 and the other at 120mm and f10.0. I used shutter priority and I was lying down to get a low perspective for both shots.
I panned (and shivered) while focusing on the fish and by doing so blurred everything surrounding the fish to depict motion in a still photo. By the way, I must admit that I have wimped out and started using hand warmers for cold weather photography since bulky gloves and mittens don’t work. Placing the hand warmer inside a liner on the back of your hand provides warmth without affecting your grip or dexterity.
The photo of Tessa scoring against Hutchinson was shot with my Canon 7DII at 1/20 second, f5.0, 120mm, ISO200 in 2019. The 7DII was one of Canon’s best crop frame DSLRs, which magnified the image 1.6x times more than a full frame. This DSLR and others have largely now been replaced by Canon’s mirrorless, crop frame R7. You can also use a crop frame or full frame setting with some cameras like the Canon R5. A crop frame reduces the sensor resolution by 1/1.6 or 0.625; 45mb to 28mb in the case of the R5.
Some of my purist photography friends frown on blurs since they clearly exaggerate motion in the scene. I’m OK with that and as Paul Meritt, a photography teacher at West Valley High School, once told me, you need to decide if you are trying to capture reality or an expression or abstraction of that reality. I often attempt blurs when the light has faded, and it is difficult to shoot with a high shutter speed.
The story behind the salmon themselves is much more amazing than the photos. These fish are at the lethal terminus of a 1,031-mile journey from the Bering Sea, which takes them about 30 days to complete. During this “fall run” (October-December) you can literally watch their fins freeze when they stick out of the water. Few folks recognize that while they shovel snow, stoke their woodstoves, or ski, salmon are spawning in air temperatures of 20 below zero or colder.
According to Christy Gleason, the area management biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, chum salmon return to the Delta River because upwellings maintain water temperatures just above freezing through the winter. Of the 3,000 or so eggs that a spawner lays in the fall, only about two fish will return to spawn in 3-6 years for a survival rate of 0.067% — yikes!
Unfortunately, this fall run of chum and other Yukon salmon runs have been greatly reduced during the last four years. Christy and other fishery biologists believe the declines are most likely the result of warming ocean temperatures, which have reduced prey quality and availability, resulting in slower growth rates and higher mortality of salmon.
Chum salmon harvested in the Tanana River system often find their way into the bellies of sled dogs. In years when there is a commercial harvest, these smoked fish also find their way to markets such as Cabelas.
Thanks for the inspiration, Mr. Neiman.
This column sets up a future one on northern lights photography where you really slow shutter speed (about 1.5-10 seconds) and adjust other settings. I’ll share that story when we are deeper into aurora season. Next time I want to move away from some of the technical camera details for awhile and talk about techniques for positioning yourself for a shot. Please send ideas for other topics.