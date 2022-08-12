Dall sheep hunting season opened earlier this week, on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The season runs through Sept. 20, so there is plenty of time left for harvest. For a successful sheep hunt, however, hunters should plan well ahead of time.
Trip preparation
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Dall sheep hunting season opened earlier this week, on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The season runs through Sept. 20, so there is plenty of time left for harvest. For a successful sheep hunt, however, hunters should plan well ahead of time.
Trip preparation
Dall sheep are found in mountain ranges — an alpine habitat that necessitates that hunters navigate steep and technical slopes. Due to the additional challenge, sheep hunting requires additional preparation for new and seasoned hunters alike, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. “Sheep hunting tends to be practiced primarily by a few, hardy individuals whose interest is more in the challenge and satisfaction of mountain hunting and the alpine experience than in getting food for the freezer,” reads a statement on the ADF&G sheep page.
Therefore, ADF&G recommends that hunters do research beforehand on not only what qualifies as an eligible sheep but also the area and terrain where they will be hunting.
An initial step for hunters is to determine where to hunt and how to access the area. Some areas can be reached by foot or ATV, but these are often heavily hunted. To avoid competition, some hunters opt to charter an aircraft into a remote area, but this is costly — between $1,000 to $4,000 per person.
There is also the option of guided sheep hunts; non-resident hunters are required to have a guide. Hiring a guide takes a lot of planning pressure off of the hunter, but also can be expensive.
When planning a trip, ADF&G also encourages hunters to consider their levels of fitness and experience. “Be realistic about your fitness level and conditioning program,” reads a statement from ADF&G. “Many sheep hunts entail carrying 50-100 pound packs 20 to 50 miles total, with climbs of 3,000 to 5,000 vertical feet,” the statement continues.
Some mountain ranges are known for being steeper and more technical, while others are easier walking but hunters must travel farther.
Hunters must also determine if they plan to hunt early or late in the season. The tradeoff is that the weather is warmer during August and early September, but sheep are often higher in the mountains and thus require more hiking to reach. Later in the season, the sheep are likely to be lower and more accessible, but the weather is less conducive to camping, particularly at higher elevations.
Understand hunting regulations
Hunters should acquaint themselves with how to spot a legal ram prior to heading out into the field and should also carefully assess the ram before shooting. Per ADF&G’s management strategy, only rams with full-curl horns can be legally hunted. Rams with full curl horns signify that the animal is approximately seven or eight years old.
Last season, ADF&G saw an increase in the number of sublegal dall sheep that were harvested, according to the department. This is in part because there are fewer full-curl rams in general — a trend which is expected to continue this year. An ADF&G statement explained that heavy snow and late spring thaw led to high lamb mortality and low production in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Animals born in these years would now be between eight to 10 years old, which is the age class that comprises most of the eligible harvest.
Hunters who harvest a sub-legal sheep are cited by the Alaska State Troopers.
File a trip plan, carry a GPS
A final step before leaving for a hunt trip is to file a Wilderness Trip Plan, which is helpful in the situation where a rescue is necessary. Available through the Alaska State Troopers website, hunters should leave the plan with a trusted person who can give the plan to troopers in the situation they do not return on schedule.
Along with filing the trip report, it is also helpful for hunters — and anyone traveling in the backcountry — to carry a GPS device, such as a Garmin InReach. The device can be used to send messages and has an SOS function that can be activated in the case of an emergency.
ADF&G also recommends contacting their office in the location closest to where the hunt is planned to learn more about the sheep and area from local biologists and technicians.
The Wilderness Trip Plan can be downloaded through the following link: bit.ly/3Ah2Jxo.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.