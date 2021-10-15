What is that tapping in our winter woods? Likely it is one of the four species of woodpeckers that stay with us for the winter and remain active throughout the cold.
These ingenious birds feed primarily on insects and other arthropods on trees. They use their specialized beaks to glean or excavate by chiseling or hammering, and they use their specialized long tongue to extract their prize. They also feed on seeds and, at our feeders, animal fats (usually suet). This may sound like meager eats for an active bird needing to maintain body temperature of about 104 degrees at well below freezing temperatures. In fact there is a lot of woodpecker feed in and on our trees from overwintering insect stages snuggled into tunnels, cracks and crannies on trunks and branches. If you have a winter bird feeding station you know woodpeckers like to hammer away at frozen animal fats.
Woodpeckers have several neat adaptations for their arboreal lifestyle. Their legs are fairly short and stocky and support strong toes with sharp claws for clinging to vertical slippery bark surfaces. The tail feathers are pointed and stiff making a strong brace for their hammering habits. Their chisel-like beak is strong and their skull is reinforced with additional bone to absorb vibrations. The tongue can be extended beyond the beak to grab the tasty morsel at the bottom of their excavations. Nest cavities are chiseled in tree trunks to provide relatively safe and defensible places to snuggle and feed offspring. Tree cavities are important refuges where body temperatures can be maintained in the deep cold of winter as well.
Woodpeckers are relatively solitary birds, almost never seen in groups, let alone a flock. In spring breeding season they become conspicuous for a while but then quickly turn secretive once eggs are laid. However, after a short four week incubation and initial growing period, the young violate the secrecy pact and start yammering constantly for food. At this point the relatively safe tree cavity nesting spot protects the young from predation for a while.
Food preferences help with woodpecker identification. Downy and hairy woodpeckers are more common and generalist while the three-toed and black-backed specialize in areas with more rotting wood like burned or flooded areas. The former two species are fairly common while the later two species are uncommon.
The hairy is the most imposing vocally with a short but loud, harsh call somewhat similar to a squirrel’s alarm. The other three species call distinctively to a trained ear. The rhythm and intensity of hammering is also communication, particularly in the spring.
Interior Alaska has four resident woodpeckers illustrated here. They all have contrasting black and white feathers which makes them fairly easy to spot and identify. Males have small caps of color: either red for downy and hairy or yellow for black-backed and three-toed. Identification hints are in the photo captions. On a really good day birding Interior Alaska forests all four species can be found. Join us on Oct. 16 at Creamer’s Field to try for really good day.