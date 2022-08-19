Save Our Domes, a nonprofit community organization, will hold a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Ken Kunkel Community Center. The hybrid meeting will run from 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide updates about mineral exploration efforts in the Fairbanks area. People can also learn “about next steps to combat mineral development in local neighborhoods and recreational areas” as well as how to get involved in Save Our Domes’s work, according to the event announcement.
A community conservation group, Save Our Domes, seeks to keep Fairbanksans informed about gold exploration efforts in the area and “to facilitate a community-based assessment of impending large-scale mining proposals.”
The group formed in the aftermath of the “Save Goldstream” movement last August. That movement was in opposition to Millrock Resources’s proposed gold exploration on Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority lands on Ester Dome. Millrock eventually withdrew the exploration application for Ester Dome, but there are numerous more proposed claims, some of which have already received exploration permits. “The problem continues to grow as the price of gold goes up,” reads the organization description. This includes locations such as other areas of Ester Dome, Treasure Creek, Cleary Summit (Ski Land) and Amanita.
The group is a collaborative effort by the Alaska Conservation Foundation, the Northern Alaska Environmental Center and many volunteers.
It will be a hybrid meeting, so there is also the option to attend online. To get the Zoom link to the meeting, those interested should email info@saveourdomes.org.
The Ken Kunkel Community Center is located at 2645 Goldstream Road.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.