Ester Dome

Ester Dome, shown in the background of this photo, is the project area for mineral exploration and mining plans. People who own homes and farms in the Ester Dome area are objecting to the project. Photo courtesy of Jeff Chaucer

Save Our Domes, a nonprofit community organization, will hold a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Ken Kunkel Community Center. The hybrid meeting will run from 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide updates about mineral exploration efforts in the Fairbanks area. People can also learn “about next steps to combat mineral development in local neighborhoods and recreational areas” as well as how to get involved in Save Our Domes’s work, according to the event announcement.

