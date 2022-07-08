Powered by plenty of coffee and a breakfast of gas station pizza for the teen, my family and I headed south early Saturday morning hoping to beat the holiday weekend crowds, hike the savage Alpine Trail in Denali National Park, and most importantly, get a break from the wildfire smoke that has engulfed Fairbanks for weeks.
Thankfully, the smoke cleared a few miles north of Healy and we completed the drive commenting on how blue the sky looked and how we didn’t remember the trees being so green.
The four-mile long Savage Alpine Trail can be accessed from two points along the Denali Park Road, the Mountain Vista parking area or the Savage River trailhead. The hike can be done as an out-and-back hike, a loop hike (if you walk two miles along the road back to your car), or a point-to-point hike. There is a free shuttle that runs between the two parking areas, or hikers can leave a vehicle at each end of the trail.
Our plan was to do the latter, so we dropped my sister’s car at the Mountain Vista parking lot located at mile 13 of the Denali Park road and joined the holiday traffic flowing steadily to the Savage River trailhead. With a stroke of lucky timing, we managed to snag the very last parking spot in the Savage River lot.
From the Savage River area, the trail veers sharply to the right and steeply uphill. This first section of the trail is a strenuous climb up narrow switchbacks and rock steps carved into the hillside. We paused often on the climb to catch our breath, scarf Sour Patch watermelon gummies and reassure the kids that not all of the hike was like this.
Just short of a mile, we reached the first overlook, a rock outcropping with room to sit and soak in the spectacular views of the valley and the Alaska Range. We paused for more snacks and lots of photos before continuing on.
After the first overlook, the grade of the trail becomes more gradual but continues it’s uphill trend, looping around the curve of the ridge to the second overlook that marks the approximate midpoint of the trail.
It was this part of the trail, with more uphill climbing, that caused my 14-year-old to declare that his life has been built on a foundation of lies. Specifically my lies that “This hike will be fun,” “It’s only a little bit further” and worst of all “We’re almost done with the uphill part.”
Despite this crisis of confidence, we continued on, enjoying the cooling breeze and the wildflowers covering the slopes. The trail was busy with a steady stream of hikers, so we didn’t see any wildlife beyond a curious ground squirrel hoping for some dropped trail mix.
Near the second overlook, the trail appears to split into two branches. One leads uphill to a large rock outcropping, the other, the official trail, goes downhill to the crest of the ridge. From the second overlook, the trail begins a gradual descent of switchbacks on a smooth gravel path, a welcome change from the steep climb at the beginning. We passed many groups with young children heading up the trail from this direction, a much easier ascent than from the Savage River end.
As we walked the final mile, which meanders along a creek and through a small patch of forest before reaching the park road, the 14-year-old even quietly commented that this was actually one of the best hikes we’d ever done.