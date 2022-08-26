Anglers are catching silvers at Allison Point in increasing numbers, while boaters are having success trolling out toward Glacier Island, outside the narrows and in the Port just off Gold Creek.
In the final two weeks of the derby, anglers should see a lot of silver salmon in Port Valdez but only time will tell if those fish are big enough to win $10,000 in the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby. There is another silver salmon swimming in Prince William Sound worth $10,000. It isn’t necessarily a sizable silver, but it is tagged by Valdez Fish Derbies. Twenty fish were tagged by Valdez Fish Derbies, and each fish will win a prize if it is brought to the weigh-in station by an angler with a derby ticket. One of those tagged fish is worth $10,000 if it’s caught before the end of the derbies Sept. 4.
There is not a derby for king salmon out of Valdez, but numerous kings were caught during the Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby on Aug. 13. Anglers fishing out past the narrows and toward Glacier Island are picking up coho and king salmon trolling at 40 to 60 feet. Alaska Department of Fish and Game suggests that anglers start at 40 to 60 feet but try deeper if they aren’t having success. Anglers are also having some success mooching for silvers.
The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby is being led by Deanna Cox of Valdez, who caught a 14.42-pound silver salmon on Aug. 13. Paula Rothenbuhler of Salcha is currently in second place overall with a 13.86-pound silver she caught Aug. 13, and Mason McNielly of Greenacres, Washington, is in third place with a 13.12-pound silver he caught Aug. 16.
In the Valdez Halibut Derby, Jeremy Smith of North Pole is in first place with a 170-pound halibut he caught June 23. Al White of Wasilla is in second place with a 166.8-pound halibut, and Chris Milles of Melbourne, Florida is holding on to third place with a 150-pound halibut he caught back on May 28.
Charters are fishing out toward Montague Island and getting more consistent catches of halibut, but Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports that fishing for halibut has improved inside of Prince William Sound. ADF&G suggests trying to fish off rocky areas in mud bottoms in depths of 200 to 400 feet but says not to rule out fishing in shallower depths as this can also be productive, especially in late summer.
Laurie Prax can be emailed at valdeznews@KVAKmedia.com.