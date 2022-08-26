Anglers are catching silvers at Allison Point in increasing numbers, while boaters are having success trolling out toward Glacier Island, outside the narrows and in the Port just off Gold Creek.

In the final two weeks of the derby, anglers should see a lot of silver salmon in Port Valdez but only time will tell if those fish are big enough to win $10,000 in the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby. There is another silver salmon swimming in Prince William Sound worth $10,000. It isn’t necessarily a sizable silver, but it is tagged by Valdez Fish Derbies. Twenty fish were tagged by Valdez Fish Derbies, and each fish will win a prize if it is brought to the weigh-in station by an angler with a derby ticket. One of those tagged fish is worth $10,000 if it’s caught before the end of the derbies Sept. 4.

Laurie Prax can be emailed at valdeznews@KVAKmedia.com.