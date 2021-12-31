In an effort to increase access to the Tanana Valley State Forest for hunters and recreators, an initiative is underway to improve Cache Creek Road, which is located off of Murphy Dome west of Fairbanks. The Alaska Division of Forestry is partnering with Alaska Department of Fish and Game to repair over 10 miles of the 14-mile road.
The $1 million to $2.5 million project, which is currently in the planning stages, is slated to take place from May through August of next summer. Cache Creek Road is a forestry road, but used by a variety of groups, including hunters, loggers, and berry pickers. “The road has seen heavy use and needs repair to ensure its long-term durability,” according to a statement from the Department of Natural Resources.
The work includes replacing the Fortune Creek Bridge around Mile 10.5, which has been closed for about a decade. The replacement will allow land managers, hunters and the public to safely access the forest, according to the DNR statement.
The road will be closed for the duration of the construction season; heavy equipment will be used to bring in materials and grade the road surface, which will make travel unsafe.
While he recognized the inconvenience of shutting down the road for the summer, “Hopefully, the long-term benefits outweigh the short-term inconvenience by providing better access to the Forest for all user groups,” said Fairbanks-Delta Area Forester Matthew Stevens. The Alaska Department of Transportation is working with homeowners who need the road to access their properties. Further maintenance and upgrades will occur prior to timber sales.
The project is funded by a 2018 grant through the ADF&G under the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Program, reads the DNR statement. The federal grant will augment $500,000 in state funding, most of which was generated through the sale of hunting licenses and drawing permit tag fees. The remaining funding comes from the Tanana Valley Emergency Road Fund.