Registration permits are now available for the Kenai Peninsula brown bear hunt (RB300). The fall season opens on Aug. 10.
Brown bear hunting on the Kenai Peninsula (Units 7 & 15) is managed under a registration permit. A maximum of 50-60 brown bear kills are allowed per calendar year. Of the allotted number, 8-12 may be adult females on a consecutive three-year average, including the current calendar year.
In the calendar year of 2023, 21 brown bear kills in Units 7 and 15 have occurred. This includes four adult females. The current three-year averages stand at eight females and 39 total bear kills.
Successful hunters must report by phone to 907-260-2950 or in-person within five days of their kill to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) office located in Soldotna.
Bears must be sealed within seven days of the kill only at the ADF&G locations in Soldotna, Homer, Palmer or Anchorage. Hunters are required to return the completed harvest report in person, online, or by mail to any ADF&G office within 10 days of the kill.
The brown bear season is open from Aug. 10 until June 30, 2024, unless closed by an emergency yorder.
Hunters should always verify that the season remains open before heading into the field in case of an order. Always review permit conditions and regulations, including land ownership, prior to hunting.