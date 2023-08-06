Brown bear

Lisa Hupp/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The Kenai Peninsula fall season opens Aug. 10 to hunt brown bears.

Registration permits are now available for the Kenai Peninsula brown bear hunt (RB300). The fall season opens on Aug. 10.

Brown bear hunting on the Kenai Peninsula (Units 7 & 15) is managed under a registration permit. A maximum of 50-60 brown bear kills are allowed per calendar year. Of the allotted number, 8-12 may be adult females on a consecutive three-year average, including the current calendar year.