Those interested in staying active this winter have the opportunity to compete in several multi-sport endurance races near Fairbanks. Registration recently opened for the Tanana River Challenge and the Chena River to Ridge. The events, which take place in March, provide a motivation to stay active and outside during the dark and cold winter months.
The Tanana River Challenge registration opened on Jan. 15 and is open until race day, March 19. During the race, participants complete either 25 miles or 45 miles and can run, fat bike, ski or skijor the trail. Skijorers are required to be pulled by a minimum of two and a maximum of three dogs.
The course is a loop around the Tanana River and the Rosie Creek Forest and starts and finishes at the Tanana Wayside boat launch.
According to their website, the race is a reincarnation of the Equinox Ultra-Ski 100k, which went from Nenana to Fairbanks.
The Chena River to Ridge race is held a few weeks before the Tanana River Challenge, on March 5. Participants can choose between a 55 mile route and a 26 mile course, which can be completed by skiing, fat biking or running.
The Chena River to Ridge is held on snow-machine trails in the Chena River Recreation Area. The race website bills it as “a challenging race course with big ascents, fast downhills, blind turns, and outstanding views…”
The race begins and ends at the Twin Bears campground, which is located at approximately Mile 30 of Chena Hot Springs Road. Racers have 12 hours to complete the course.
The third race in the Endurance North trio is the White Mountains 100, for which registration has closed. The 2022 White Mountains 100 begins at 8 a.m. March 21.