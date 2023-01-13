Raymond Alexie, of Kwethluk, is off to a blazing start for the 2022-23 Kuskokwim racing season. In the Holiday Classic, a 50 mile race held Jan. 7, Alexie bested the closest finisher by more than 15 minutes.
19 teams competed in the Classic, racing from Bethel to a turnaround 25 miles up the Gweek River then back to Bethel. Temperatures reached the single digits, with little wind and bright blue skies over the race course.
Alexie completed the 50-mile course in 3 hours, 28 minutes. He was followed by Iditarod and K300 veteran Mike Williams Jr., of Akiak, who finished with an elapsed time of 3 hours, 46 minutes. Pete Kaiser, of Bethel, placed third with a time of 3 hours, 50 minutes.
A second win gets Alexie off to a strong start in the Delta Championship Series, the K300 Race Committee’s new, season-long competition. He leads with 20 points, followed by Kaiser with 17, Jackie Larson with 15 and Mike Williams Jr. with 12.
Up next is the The Bogus Creek 150, which starts at 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration is ongoing, and the Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee will livestream as much as possible. You can follow the racers via their trackers at www.k300.org and www.facebook.com/kuskokwim300.