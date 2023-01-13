Raymond Alexie, of Kwethluk, is off to a blazing start for the 2022-23 Kuskokwim racing season. In the Holiday Classic, a 50 mile race held Jan. 7, Alexie bested the closest finisher by more than 15 minutes.

19 teams competed in the Classic, racing from Bethel to a turnaround 25 miles up the Gweek River then back to Bethel. Temperatures reached the single digits, with little wind and bright blue skies over the race course.