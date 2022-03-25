Last weekend, Fairbanksans celebrated dog powered sports during the Open North American Championship and human powered sports during the Tanana River Challenge. Skiers, skijorers, bikers and runners took to the trails near Fairbanks for the Challenge, which was held March 19.
A total of 63 racers completed either 45 miles or 25 miles last weekend. Race Director Tracie Curry said she was happy with how the race went. “It was fun to be at the start [and] finish to see all the racers come in and hear their stories about the trail,” she said.
Conditions were good, according to Currie. “The trails set up as well as they could have, though they did reportedly soften throughout the day,” she explained. The weather leading up to the race was cool, which helped the trails set up to be firm and fast. However, temperatures increased nearly 15 degrees — from 7 to 21 degrees — over the course of the day, softening the snow.
The TRC course loops around the Tanana River and the Rosie Creek Forest and starts and finishes at the Tanana Wayside boat launch. Both the 25-mile and the 45-mile routes begin on the Tanana River, then go up to loop through Rosie Creek Forest trails before dropping back down to the river. The only difference is that racers competing over the 45-mile distance spend more time in the forest trails.
Due to logging activity in the area, the 25-mile route was slightly altered, so it ended up being a bit under 25 miles. “Seems like every year something that throws a monkey wrench into the works,” Curry said. Curry explained that this is “bound to happen” since the race course follows logging roads in the Rosie Creek Forest. A group put in extra time to reroute the course, which required breaking trail in areas that had not been traveled this winter.
45-mile race results
There were four racers in the men’s 45-mile bike. Dylan Low took first in the category. Low completed the race in 4:37:17, nearly an hour before second place finisher Andrew Weller, who finished the race in 5:34:31.
Ariana Graf was the winner — and the only competitor — in the women’s 45-mile bike. Graf finished with a time of 6:47:12.
Clinton Brown was the only racer in the 45-mile run, completing the race in 10:36:12.
There were three competitors in both the men’s and women’s ski event. Gerald Frost won the men’s category in 6:02:47, close to an hour before second place finisher Christopher Baird.
Shalane Frost took first in the women’s 45-mile ski, finishing in a time of 5:09:56. Second place skier Jordan Pruszenski followed Frost about 30 minutes later, finishing in a time of 5:47:41.
There was one participant each in the men’s and women’s skijor classes: Sean Wolski in the men’s and Erin Trochim in the women’s. Wolski just slid under the 4 hour mark, finishing in 3:59:59. Trochim’s time was 5:12:04.
25-mile race results
Twelve competitors completed the men’s 25-mile bike. Winner Nathan Heeringa covered the course in 2:18:03, about 10 minutes before second place Bryan Meyers.
There were seven racers in the women’s bike class. Krista Heeringa had the fastest time of the day in 2:26:20, followed by Christie Haupert in second place.
Arthur Hussey was the only male runner, and completed the course in 5:55:31. Jane Lanford was the sole female runner; Lanford’s time was 6:00:17.
In the men’s ski, 15 competitors battled it out. The fastest was Luke Langhorst with a time of 2:25:37, just five minutes before second place Alex Morris who finished in 2:30:26.
Seven women completed the 25-mile ski event. The winner was Kristin Rozell in 3:13:51, with a large gap to second place Brooks Ann Lawler, who finished the race in 3:53:56.
Five racers skijored the 25-mile course. The only male skijorer was Sean Regan, who finished in 2:55:20. Of the four women competitors, Sarah Lewis was fastest, with a time just one second better than second place finisher Leni Stolz. Lewis completed the race in 2:21:53, compared to Stolz’s 2:21:54.
White Mountains 100
For some competitors, the Tanana River Challenge and the Chena River to Ridge (which was held a few weekends ago) are training runs for the final event in the Endurance North “family” of races: the White Mountains 100. The 100-mile race was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is back in 2022. The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, and there are currently 80 people registered to hit the trails this weekend.
As its name suggests, the White Mountains 100 course snakes through the White Mountain National Recreation Area north of Fairbanks. Racers begin and end at the Wickersham Dome trailhead, which is near Mile 28 of the Elliot Highway. The route runs north of Cache Mountain before looping back down to the Wickersham Dome trailhead.