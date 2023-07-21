Outdoors-Juneau Ridge Hike

In this photo taken on July 31, 2014, a mountain goat prepares for an afternoon siesta in this view from Blackerby Ridge near Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/The Juneau Empire, Mary Catharine Martin)

 Mary Catharine Martin

The 2023 mountain goat season begins August 1 with a new regulation for Southeast Alaska goat hunters requiring hunters to take an online mountain goat identification quiz before hunting goats in Southeast Alaska. The quiz is mandatory whether hunting with a registration or draw permit. The quiz tests a hunter’s ability to identify male vs. female goats. The quiz is available at https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=quiz.main.

The hunter’s information will automatically be placed on a list of those who pass the quiz.