The 2023 mountain goat season begins August 1 with a new regulation for Southeast Alaska goat hunters requiring hunters to take an online mountain goat identification quiz before hunting goats in Southeast Alaska. The quiz is mandatory whether hunting with a registration or draw permit. The quiz tests a hunter’s ability to identify male vs. female goats. The quiz is available at https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=quiz.main.
The hunter’s information will automatically be placed on a list of those who pass the quiz.