Yukon River

The Yukon River near Nulato. Subsistence salmon fishing closed in Nulato and most places on the Yukon in 2021 because of a crash in numbers.

 Alena Naiden/News-Miner

A public hearing is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. May 4 by teleconference to receive testimony on a fisheries special action request.

Temporary Fisheries Special Action Request FSA23-02 was submitted by a resident of Rampart and requests the Federal Subsistence Board to: