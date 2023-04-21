A public hearing is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. May 4 by teleconference to receive testimony on a fisheries special action request.
Temporary Fisheries Special Action Request FSA23-02 was submitted by a resident of Rampart and requests the Federal Subsistence Board to:
• Close federal public waters of the Yukon River drainage to the harvest of chinook, summer and fall chum, and coho salmon except by federally qualified subsistence users from June 1 through Sept. 30.
• Require federal subsistence fishing schedules, openings, closures and fishing methods be determined by the federal fisheries manager.
The number to phone in to the teleconference is 888-455-7761. The passcode is 1124353. To participate in the public hearing call the toll-free telephone number and when prompted, enter the passcode.
Comments will be forwarded to the board for consideration when it meets to take action on the special request at a date to be announced. More information on the upcoming board meeting will be provided through news releases, the program webpage (www.doi.gov/subsistence/board), and social media.
Additional information on the Federal Subsistence Management Program may be found on the web at www.doi.gov/subsistence.