The Alaska Long Trail, which has long been a dream of Alaska trails organizations, is one step closer to coming to fruition. Funding for 15 Long Trail projects was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget passed by the Alaska Legislature during their most recent session. The budget is not yet official, however, as it has yet to be approved by the governor.
The proposed Alaska Long Trail route would run from Seward to Fairbanks, a distance of over 500 miles. This route was selected for several reasons, according Alaska Trails, a statewide non-profit organization and a primary proponent of the Alaska Long Trail. For one, the trail would mostly be on public land, and many sections — roughly 25% of the trail — already exists. Due to the terrain and the fact that the area is remote but not “too wild,” building costs will stay manageable, reads a statement from Alaska Trail.
The Alaska Long Trail would “embrace the many ways Alaskans recreate outdoors and bolster the Alaskan economy,” according to Alaska Trails. Economic benefits from tourists who travel to utilize the trail. Investing in outdoor recreation, according to Alaska Trails, will help the state develop a “stronger, more durable economy.”
The economic boost of hosting a major trail is evident in the influx of visitors — and thus money — in communities nearby major trails such as the Appalachian Trail.
Since several sections of the trail from Fairbanks to Seward already exist, the task now is to find ways to connect the gaps between existing trails. To do so, Alaska Trails is currently in the process of raising $100,000 to facilitate trail planning work in 2022.
While the trail is still in its early stages, Alaska Trails already has bigger plans in mind. The organization’s ultimate goal is to create a multi-braid trail system open to diverse trail uses and users. Building off of the initial Seward to Fairbanks trail, the system could eventually turn into over 2,000 miles of trails that extend across the state to the North Slope.
In order to more fully encapsulate the way Alaskans interact with the outdoors, the offshoot trails would not be limited to a summer hiking path. Instead, there would be winter use options for snowmachines and skiing. In the summer, there could be portions open to biking and motorized vehicles.