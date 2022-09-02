Registration permit hunt RG248 for mountain goats in Game Management Unit 6D will open on October 1. The hunt area includes the mainland drainages of Sheep Creek; north of Port Valdez, Robe Lake, and the Richardson Highway; and east of Shoup Glacier. Permits will be available starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in person at the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Office located at 207 Meals Avenue in Valdez. A limited number of permits (between 12 and 20) will be issued based on aerial survey results.
Completion of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game online goat quiz is required prior to receiving a permit.