About three miles of the Moose Creek Dam Trail is temporarily off limits to public use.
The trail is located on the dam crest at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole. Visitors, hikers and anglers cannot use a portion of the trail on the top of the dam, known as the crest,according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers. The off-limits portion starts at the access ramp near the closed entrance station on Laurance Road and stretches to the control works ramp at the Chena River.
The closure is necessary to increase public safety due to ongoing construction, the release states. Restricted access begins in July and ends in October.
“Public safety is our bottom line and there will be a lot of heavy machinery operating in that area,” Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the Alaska District, said in the release. “This project is critical for the greater Fairbanks community, and we are committed to addressing risks associated with aging infrastructure. At the same time, we empathize that this is a temporary inconvenience.”
Laurance Road, which runs parallel and below the levee, will remain open to traffic. Drivers should pay attention to construction signs and traffic signals. Meanwhile, the public can use the Moose Creek Dam Trail running south along the dam crest between the closed entrance station and the entrance of the project. that area can be accessed via the parking lot at the project entrance and the parking lot located up and over the dam near the closed entrance station.