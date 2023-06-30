Moose Creek Dam

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers image

Modifications are ongoing at the Moose Creek Dam in North Pole as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strengthen 4.5 miles and expand the dam’s life.

About three miles of the Moose Creek Dam Trail is temporarily off limits to public use.

The trail is located on the dam crest at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole. Visitors, hikers and anglers cannot use a portion of the trail on the top of the dam, known as the crest,according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers. The off-limits portion starts at the access ramp near the closed entrance station on Laurance Road and stretches to the control works ramp at the Chena River.