Denali wolf

Photo by Robert Valarcher

A wolf trots across a field of grass in Denali National Park.

The National Park Service has announced a proposal to amend regulations for hunting and trapping on national preserves in Alaska.

The proposed regulation would reverse the 2020 Alaska Hunting and Trapping rule, which authorized several controversial sport hunting practices, including bear baiting. The new regulation would reduce visitor use conflicts and concerns over potential safety issues related to bear baiting and would also restore consistency between harvest practices allowed in national preserves and NPS management policies with respect to natural processes, abundances and wildlife behavior. The new rule would also properly reflect the federal government’s authority to regulate hunting and trapping on national preserves in Alaska.