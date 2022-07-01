The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is hosting an Upland Bird Hunting Clinic in Fairbanks next week. The four-hour clinic will take place 6-10 p.m. July 8 at the Fairbanks Hunter Education Indoor Shooting Range, 1501 College Road.
Participants will learn about hunting with dogs, bird hunting regulations, and bird habitat and behavior, among other topics.
The class will be held through Alaskans Afield, a collaborative effort between ADF&G and the Outdoor Heritage Foundation of Alaska. Alaskans Afield courses, according to ADF&G, “provide fun, hands-on learning of hunting, shooting, and outdoor skills needed to recreate safely in Alaska.” The programs are created for both kids and adults.
Alaskans can choose from classes such as outdoor survival, hunting, map and compass use, tracking, riflery and archery.
The next Alaskans Afield course in Fairbanks will be a sheep hunting seminar with Joe Want on July 20.
There are only six seats in the upcoming week’s Bird Hunting Clinic; it costs $30 to register. Those interested in registering for the class can do so at bit.ly/3nqHGRU.