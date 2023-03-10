On the day of the American Birkebeiner 50-kilometer ski race, Eric and I crossed the finish line within seconds of each other.

We were taking an obligatory selfie when the a reporter interrupted to interview me on winning my division. Unfortunately, he was unable to interview Eric, who also won his division.

Corrine Leistikow and Eric Troyer are local bloggers who frequent our ski trails. Find their blog at "NotQuiteOverTheHills."