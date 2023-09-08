Weekends fly by all too fast, don’t they? One week ago Saturday my wife Gosia and I enjoyed the incredible vistas on Highway 4 north of Paxson. The next day I took Gosia for her first trip on the Dalton Highway, but we did not drive too far. The memory of the huge rock a big industrial truck threw into my windshield just above Wiseman still intimidates me. From the Dalton we backtracked to the Elliot Highway and took the spur road to Minto for gas. I put in 10 gallons for pennies shy of $70. Yowch!

For us, it was a perfect weekend. Gosia’s trigger finger never seemed to leave the shutter button as we experienced the Alaska we moved here to enjoy. We watched a pair of white swans diving relentlessly to the bottom of a pond, enjoyed the migratory birds gathered in bunches at Creamer’s Field, and gasped in awe at the limitless expanse of tundra off the Elliot.

