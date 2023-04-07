Old guys to Alaska

Paul Dick, Rob Hallstrom and Rex Hibbert — three self-described old men — have a fervent Facebook fanbase following their 4,000 mile trek from Grapd Rapids, Minnesota, to Fairbanks by snowmachine. Contributed photo

 Contributed photo

Having covered about 5,000 miles on their snowmachines, the “three old guys’’ who departed Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on March 6, headed for Alaska, are stuck above the Arctic Circle in a village called Old Crow, Yukon, awaiting clutch parts to be flown to them, which could take a couple of days or more.

Paul Dick, 72; Rex Hibbert, 70; and Rob Hallstrom, 65, have had a tough few days crossing the Richardson Mountains, after leaving Fort McPherson April 1 in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

