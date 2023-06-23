The Fairbanks Offroad Lions Club broke ground on the Off-Road Vehicle Park at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area in May.
TLRA is a 750-acre multi-use park south of Fairbanks along the Tanana River. The Fairbanks North Star Borough started extracting gravel from the site in June 2006.
The process for creating an ORV park at TLRA started in 2007 in the TLRA Master Plan when the borough allocated 210-acres for an Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Park. They allocated approximately $273,000 to the ORV Park and West Swim Beach Parking Lot, according to the TLRA Master Plan.
John Haas, parks superintendent for the FNSB Parks and Recreation Department, said that the department has always been supportive of trying to find places for motorized recreational users to do what they like to do.
TLRA is managed by the borough and leased from the State of Alaska. Haas explained that the ORV Park is subleased to the Fairbanks Offroad Lions Club, just like state land is subleased to other organizations like the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks, Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association and the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks.
Cory Bellows is the president of the Fairbanks Offroad Lions Club, a nonprofit club run by volunteers. He said their vision is to build a motorsports park for off highway vehicles, motorcycles and four-wheelers with obstacles, training areas and a race course.
He said the park will be perfect for people getting into ORVs so they can learn in a controlled environment.
“It’ll be a place for especially new folks just getting into the sport or who just want a place to play in town to learn things about it,” Bellows said. “There’s more to off road than turning right and going into the mud puddle.” He said volunteers will teach residents what gear they need and how to handle different scenarios they may face while off roading.
He said that volunteers started by removing over 24 burned cars and over 20,000 pounds of trash before cutting the brush.
FORL started building the trails over Memorial Day weekend. Bellows said volunteers spent the weekend cutting brush, building a tire wall and creating parking areas on the 200 acres. “Here we are and it’s digging time,” Bellows said. He said that club members have cut approximately 20-miles of trails so far.
“It’s fulfilling because it’s actually coming to fruition,” Bellows said. Bellows said there has been a lot of red tape during the process.
Bellows said their first priority is securing the park with gates and fences. Then, volunteers will start to build obstacles.
“The club is 100% behind this,” Bellows said. “Everybody has their blood, sweat, and tears out there to some degree.” Bellows said the club has contributed approximately $30,000 to the project over the last ten years.
Learn more about the project at the Fairbanks Offroad Lions Facebook page.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.