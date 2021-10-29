The National Park Service is considering developing trails and campsites in the Denali National Park area between the Nenana River and the Parks Highway. The public can learn more at a virtual meeting on Nov. 10 and provide comments.
The idea for trails along this popular river has been floating around for more than 20 years and was most recently discussed in more detail back in 2016. Those ideas include creating hiking trails, multi-use trails and campsites along the river, which flows fairly close to the Parks Highway from about Mile 231 to Mile 237.
“The goal of these potential developments would be to provide easily accessible on-trail recreational opportunities for multiple uses, varying skill levels and a wide diversity of user groups,” according to a park service news release.
The area would be less “managed” or “tame” than the entrance area, but not as intimidating as the park’s backcountry with no trails, according to the park service. Although the area is in front country, it has a remote feel because of the lack of development, traffic and busyness of the entrance area.
The park is considering preliminary suggestions such as locations of trails, allowable uses, possible campsites, and winter use of the Nenana River corridor.
Environmental studies would be completed before construction if the park develops a plan of action. More information is available at bit.ly/3Bn3LVN.
A virtual meeting will be held 7-8 p.m. Alaska time Nov. 10. The meeting is intended to introduce the ideas and for the park service to hear from the public and to hear their preferences for trails and recreational opportunities in the Nenana River corridor. The meeting link can be found at bit.ly/3nVzvwT.
Members of the public are also invited to provide comments through Nov. 24 via the Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) page for the project at parkplanning.nps.gov/nenanarivertrails.
If you do not have an internet connection, you can call on your phone for audio only, 1-202-640-1187. Phone conference ID is 417 587 573#.
Comments may also be mailed to superintendent, Denali National Park and Preserve, P.O. Box 9, Denali Park, AK 99755.