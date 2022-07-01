North Pole angler Jeremy Smith reeled in a 170-pound halibut on June 23 aboard the Chugach Girl to take the lead in the Valdez Halibut Derby. Smith’s fish also won him the first place weekly prize in derby.
“We got out there early so we put our lines in and ended up catching the 170-pounder on a jig,” Smith said. “It was one hell of a fight, but he came up pretty smooth.”
Chris Milles of Melbourne, Florida, drops to second place overall with the 150-pound fish he caught May 28 aboard Halibut Grove. Kamille Mulcaire of Fairbanks is hanging onto third place overall with the 149.8-pound halibut she caught June 9 aboard the Six Gun.
The overall leaders are big, but fish weighing just over 100 pounds have been big enough to take home weekly prizes the last couple weeks. Week four of the Halibut Derby, Jason Waller of Fairbanks won the first place weekly prize with a 136.8-pound halibut and the second place weekly winner was a fish weighing 106-pounds.
When going out for halibut, the importance of putting out a chum bag and getting scent in the water was emphasized by Ester Hughes, who deckhands for the charter boat Reflection. In an interview she gave at the harbor last week, she was surrounded by an astounding catch of halibut, rockfish and happy clients.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game said that king salmon are getting picked up out by Cape Cleare and Montague Island for those venturing out further and spending time trolling. ADF&G also reported that Blueberry and Thompson lakes and Ruth Pond have been stocked. Ruth Pond is an easy access location for kids to catch rainbow trout, and Thompson Lake is a good spot to target Arctic grayling with a small-sized fly or spinner.
Salmon season is just around the corner. Some pink salmon have been spotted out in the Sound and should be into Valdez well in advance of the Kids Pink Salmon Derby.
Valdez Fish Derbies is hosting a free Kids Pink Salmon Derby on July 23. The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby also starts July 23 so there will be a few weeks where anglers can catch both pink and silver salmon. There will be four grand prizes of $100 cash awarded in the Kids Derby. Eight kids will also win fishing poles. The Kids Pink Salmon Derby is open to kids ages 5 to 16 and anglers will enter pictures via the Valdez Fish Derbies website for a chance to win prizes. The Women’s Silver Salmon Derby is slated for Aug. 13.
Halibut Derby — Overall Leaders
First — Jeremy Smith, North Pole; 170 pounds; June 23; Chugach Girl
Second — Chris Milles, Melbourne, Florida; 150 pounds; May 28; Halibut Grove
Third — Kamille Mulcaire, Fairbanks; 149.8 pounds; June 9; Six Gun
Halibut Derby — Weekly Winners
First — Jeremy Smith, North Pole; 170 pounds; June 23; Chugach Girl
Second — Vanessa Gilbertson, North Pole; 131.4 pounds; June 25; Patriot