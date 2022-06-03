The first official week of the Valdez Halibut Derby ended Saturday at 8 p.m., and Chris Milles of Melbourne, Florida, was at the top of the leader board with a 150-pound halibut.
Stuart Wygant, of North Pole, is in second place in the overall derby with a 110.8-pound halibut, and Maxwell Garchow of Fort Wainwright is in third place with a 96-pound halibut.
There are weekly first- and second-place prizes in the Valdez Halibut Derby. In addition to Fish Derby jackets and vests, weekly winner prize packets include gift certificates from derby sponsors. The big award is the $10,000 grand prize for having the largest halibut of the season.
So, what does it take to bring home the big money? Last year, Steve Peichel of Frazee, Minnesota, won the $10,000 grand prize with a 246.8-pound halibut. In 2020, Mickia Cenker of Fairbanks took home the cash with a 224-pound halibut and in 2019, Christine Ives of Fairbanks took top honors with a 285.6-pound halibut.
The odds of being knocked off the leader board will probably go up in early June as anglers converge on Valdez to compete in the Halibut Hullabaloo tournament, June 3-12. The angler catching the largest halibut during Halibut Hullabaloo will take home $1,000 in addition to the regular derby prizes. There is no fee to enter the Halibut Hullabaloo, but to compete in the tournament and regular derbies a derby ticket must be purchased before anglers leave the dock. The 2021 Halibut Hullabaloo winner was Gary Gardner of Valdez who reeled in a 133.2-pound halibut during the 10-day event. In 2020, the Halibut Hullabaloo winner was Cody Buchanan of Hamlin, Texas, with a 127-pound halibut. In 2017, Tim Stadtmiller won the Halibut Hullabaloo when he reeled in a 266.6-pound halibut and his fish hung on to take second place in the overall derby but the last four years the winning Halibut Hullabaloo fish weighed less than 150 pounds.
A daily Valdez Fish Derby ticket costs $10 and a season ticket is $50 for both the Silver Salmon Derby and the Valdez Halibut Derby. The grand prize for the largest halibut caught in Valdez this season is $10,000, second place is $3,000 and third place is $1,500. The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby has daily first- and second-place prizes and also features a $10,000 first-place prize for the largest silver caught between July 23 through Sept. 4, $3,000 for second place and $1,500 for third place.
The Valdez Kid’s Pink Salmon Derby is on July 23. Find weigh-in hours, ticket vendor locations and more are at www.valdezfishderbies.com. The tagged fish contest will have a larger grand prize for 2022 as one of the tagged fish swimming around Prince William Sound will net an angler a $10,000 cash prize. The Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby is happening Aug. 13, and the Queen of the Silver Salmon Sisterhood Derby will feature a new Friday night event that will encourage participating anglers to go out on the town Friday night in search of fun and prizes.
Halibut Derby, overall leaders
1st — Chris Milles Melbourne, Florida, 150 pounds, May 28, Halibut Grove
2nd — Stuart Wygant, North Pole, 110.8 pounds, May 28, Chugach Girl
3rd — Maxwell Garchow, Fort Wainwright, 96 pounds, May 29, Go Get Her
Halibut Derby Weekly Winners — Week 1
1st — Chris Milles Melbourne, Florida, 150 pounds, May 28, Halibut Grove
2nd — Stuart Wygant, North Pole, 110.8 pounds, May 28, Chugach Girl