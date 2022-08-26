A no-hunt corridor has been established along a portion of the Taylor Highway that will limit hunting of the Fortymile caribou herd.
The corridor goes into effect at midnight Saturday and remains in effect until the RC860 state caribou hunt closes in Zone 3 or caribou become less abundant in the zone. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Wildlife Conservation made the announcement in a news release Thursday.
Fish and Game is asking the public to not hunt caribou from within 100 feet of either side of the road in the portion of Game Management Unit 20E between the South Fork Bridge (mile 75.3) and the Alder Creek Bridge (mile 117.2) and along the entire length of the Top of the World Highway. The intent of the corridor is for any hunter, as well as caribou the hunter is pursuing, to be a minimum of 100 feet from the edge of the road before the hunter attempts to harvest a caribou, the release stated. As well, the prohibition of shooting on, from or across the drivable surface of any constructed road or highway will be strictly enforced.
In 2017, the Board of Game directed the department to put a no-caribou-hunting corridor in place within this portion of Unit 20E to address safety and conservation issues. The issues included hunters shooting parallel to highways (particularly on or near curves) and in areas with houses and campgrounds.
Since 2017, Fish and Game has implemented the no-hunt corridor when the herd has approached and/or crossed the road within the specified area during the fall hunting season, according to the release.