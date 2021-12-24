Well-known bowhunter Chuck Adams shot the “buck of a lifetime” on Kodiak Island this year, which was good for a new Pope and Young Club world record. Adams shot the largest velvet Sitka blacktail deer ever to be taken with a bow, a record which was verified by the bowhunting organization Pope and Young earlier this month.
Adams, who has been bowhunting for decades, said he knew immediately that this deer, which he shot in August, was special. “There was never a doubt that this was a buck of a lifetime,” he said. What was even more incredible is that the first deer he saw on the trip “was this monster.” “It was astounding,” said Adams.
This is the second Sitka blacktail deer record that Adams has broken; the last time was in 1986 during one of his first hunts on Kodiak. This year “I got lucky again and found a giant deer.” Adams snuck up on the deer and shot it from about 36 yards away. According to a Pope and Young press release, Adams’s deer scored 109 7/8” which breaks the previous record of 109 1/8” set in 2020.
According to Adams, over time hunters begin to develop a feel for which animals may break records, which is based on antler size. Deer are scored according to a variety of antler measurements. Scoring is based on several factors, including number of points on each antler, tip to tip spread (distance between tips of main beams), greatest spread and circumferences.
Adams has hunted on Kodiak nearly 20 times and describes it as “one of my absolute favorite places to hunt.” He said that he likes the solitude of hunting, as well as backpack hunting.
Based out of Wyoming, Adams grew up in a family of gun hunters. He began bowhunting, which he describes as his “career but also passion” as a teenager, and hasn’t stopped since. Adams said he “likes to hunt more and kill less,” which bowhunting–particularly for record game–allows. Looking for big animals “lets me hunt for longer,” Adams said. He explained that typically (although not during this specific hunt) hunters need to pass up several animals before shooting one potentially record worthy.
Adams also appreciates the “extreme challenge” that shooting an animal with a bow presents. For example, bowhunters need to get within much closer range to the animal than gun hunters do, which introduces an element of skill and technique that gun hunting often lacks.
Adams is renowned in the bowhunting world; he is the most widely published bowhunter in history with over 6,000 magazine articles and holds over 200 Pope and Young records. This deer was his 6th Pope and Young world record, which is more world records than any other hunter.
Despite his long resume and hundreds of records, this hunt was still exciting to Adams. “It’s awesome,” he said, emphasizing that the record was anything but ordinary. Adams explained that it is becoming harder and harder to break records, so setting one in 2021 is a big deal. “This is huge for me.”
As to the future, Adams said he plans to continue hunting and seeking the biggest of the big game. “If I can find another four leaf clover, I’ll have a really big grin on my face,” he said.
More information about Adams and his hunts can be found at his website, www.chuckadamsarchery.com as well as on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, both of which are Chuck Adams Archery Official.