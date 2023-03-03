The National Park Service proposes constructing an estimated 17 miles of trail in the frontcountry of Denali National Park. The area proposed for development is the nonwilderness area of the park between the George Parks Highway and the Nenana River, on the eastern margin of the park. The proposal includes:
• Eight miles of multi-use trail roughly parallel to the Parks Highway.
• Nine miles of hiking-only trail primarily following the Nenana River.
• Two of the 17 miles to be designed for universal accessibility.
• A pedestrian and bicycle bridge crossing Riley Creek to connect the trail system to the existing Riley Creek Day Use area at the Park Road entrance.
An environmental assessment (EA) describing and analyzing this proposal, as well as several alternatives, can be found online at bit.ly/3ZxYGGF.
Members of the public are invited to provide comments on the Nenana River Trails EA March 1-30, 2023. Written comments can be submitted online on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) site at parkplanning.nps.gov/nenanarivertrails during the public comment period.
Comments may also be mailed to the park by March 30 to Denali National Park, ATTN: Planning, PO Box 9, Denali Park, AK 99755.
Two informational meetings about the EA will be held in March. The same information will be presented at both meetings:
• 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, in person, at the Murie Science and Learning Center/Denali National Park.
• 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, virtual, via Microsoft Teams. Options for joining the meeting are available at bit.ly/3y7yDdW.
According to a news release, trail development in the frontcountry area was originally proposed in the late 1990s and has been discussed several times in recent years, during broad-scope trials and transportation planning efforts. Although the area of the park between the Parks Highway and the Nenana River is easily accessible and close to other infrastructure, large portions retain a primarily natural setting. The purpose of providing developed recreational opportunities here is to encourage many visitors to interact with the landscape of the park in a way that doesn’t not depend on access to the park road and does not impact wilderness.
“In addition to expanding what is available to park visitors, these developed recreational opportunities are also intended to enhance multimodal connections to the park and increase universally accessible recreational opportunities in Denali,” the press release said.
A final decision is expected to be made in spring 2023, with work on the project beginning as early as summer 2023.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.