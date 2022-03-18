The Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the Outdoor Heritage Foundation of Alaska announced a special raffle for two additional permits to visit McNeil River State Game Sanctuary this summer. The special raffle is being held to raise additional funds to support ADF&G programs.
McNeil River bear viewing continues to be a highly sought-after privilege with permits being issued to applicants via a lottery system before each summer. The standard 2022 season lottery recently closed and those permits are currently being issued. This special raffle permit is not part of those standard seasonal permits.
The additional two permits being offered will be awarded to one winner who will assign the permits to whomever they wish. The permit holders will be provided lodging in Homer and seaplane transportation to the sanctuary.
The McNeil River sanctuary is located approximately 100 miles west of Homer on the Alaska Peninsula with upwards of 144 individual brown bears documented feeding on the sanctuary’s tide flats and salmon streams during the summer. The Alaska State Legislature set this area aside to protect its resources in 1967. The ADF&G and the Alaska Board of Game work together to manage public access to the sanctuary.
For more information on the raffle and to purchase tickets online visit www.OHFAK.org. Raffle tickets cost $20 each,six for $100 or 40 for $500.
According to the ADF&G news release, “revenue generated from this raffle will help support wildlife conservation including projects in Alaska state sanctuaries and refuges, and education in outdoor traditions.”