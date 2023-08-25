A new board of directors president is at the helm of Ski Land. Jack Wilbur was placed in the top leadership post heading into the next ski season.
Ski Land was established in 1962 and is the home to North America’s northern-most chairlift.
Wilbur’s vision for Ski Land is to keep it true to its traditional values. “We want to maintain the tradition,” Wilbur said. “We want it to be affordable for families. Daily lift tickets are going for $150 or $200 at other places. We’ve held our ticket prices at $55 per day for adults, and around $25 for the youth.”
In order to keep prices down, Ski Land will be reliant on community support. “What I would say is a big change is reaching out to the community for support,” Wilbur said. “We have found that we can not exist without support from the community.”
A big obstacle that Wilbur and Ski Land has to overcome is a short season. Wilbur said that skiing in Alaska is possible for about a third of a year.
“One of the big reasons why it is hard for ski areas around here to make any money is because we are only open about four months a year,” Wilbur said. “We’re mid-December to mid-April, that’s usually our typical season. You have four months of skiing to cover 12 months of expenses.”
Ski Land is a place that Wilbur said he feels passionate about. “Ski Land has been a huge part of my life for a long time,” Wilbur said. “In some aspects, I raised my family there.”
Speaking on the family aspect, Wilbur shared that being ‘family friendly’ is a main priority for Ski Land. “For me, and for many others, [Ski Land] is a place where families can bond.”
Wilbur talked about the natural fit that skiing offers families. “It’s very easy to teach kids to ski,” Wilbur said. “It’s very approachable for kids, and therefore for families to go out.”
As ski season approaches, Wilbur and the others at Ski Land are looking forward to welcoming all skiers to their location. “We want everyone to have a good time, hoping for lots of snow and lots of good ski days,” Wilbur said.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.
