Views from a 12-foot tall climbing wall might not be as breathtaking as those from mountaintops, but reaching the top of one sure can take your breath away.

Few will understand the experience better than the quartet of Fairbanks teens who swung, pulled and sweated their way through USA Climbing’s Region 12 Youth Boulder Championships, held in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 14.

