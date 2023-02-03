Views from a 12-foot tall climbing wall might not be as breathtaking as those from mountaintops, but reaching the top of one sure can take your breath away.
Few will understand the experience better than the quartet of Fairbanks teens who swung, pulled and sweated their way through USA Climbing’s Region 12 Youth Boulder Championships, held in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 14.
Owen George, 16, was joined in Oregon by fellow Fairbanksans June Breitenbach, 14, Dylan Heim, 15, and Rose Mackinaw, 16. George and Breitenbach qualified for the Divisional Championships in Lynnwood, Washington, a two-day event scheduled for Feb. 11-12.
Finishing his Portland performance in fourth place in a field of 30 climbers, George recorded two tops and two zones across the four routes, or “boulders,” set for the male group.
In a Jan. 26 interview at the News-Miner, he outlined this scoring system used to whittle the groups of 30 down to the 13 who qualified for the next round.
To the top
“In a perfect world, on all four boulders, you get a top first try,” George explained. “A top is where you control both hands on the final hold for at least three seconds,” he said, gesturing as though gripping something in front of him. “The second best thing you can get is a zone, and that’s a hold that’s usually halfway through a route … and you have to put weight on that for it to count.”
Ties are broken according to the number of times a climber attempts a route to secure tops and zones, he added.
Breitenbach bagged two zones across the female group’s four boulders, good enough for 12th in her field. Heim and Mackinaw just missed the 13-climber cut for divisionals, rounding out their regionals in 16th and 15th place, respectively.
The Regional Championships was the first major link in a circuit of competitions that eventually determines which youth climbers can represent the United States in international tournaments, according Keely Pleger, a coordinator for Region 12 events. Regionals decide who competes in divisionals; divisionals decide who competes in nationals; and the top four climbers from nationals then compete across the world.
For George, at least, progressing to divisionals in Lynnwood comes with some added pressure — largely due to one of the eccentricities of climbing.
“I’m very stressed,” he said, eyes wide.
A changing route
Unlike many other sports, George explained, the surface for indoor climbing changes every competition. A basketball court is always a basketball court, but no two bouldering routes are ever the same.
“What I’ve heard from my friends who have qualified for divisionals is that they set dynamic, parkour-style [routes]. That’s my anti-style and not what I’m good at,” he said, adding he prefers so-called “old school” routes that demand superior finger strength more so than big, coordinated movements.
During regionals, it was the two “old school” routes — boulders one and three — that George topped, earning his zones on the more dynamic boulders, two and four.
“Number two was the most difficult problem for me,” he said, before continuing, “it had this really weird section where, once you got the zone hold, you were stuck on an overhang … and you had to get your feet where your knees were in your chest. You had to go from that position and jump up.”
His determination, though, isn’t phased by the idea of facing more routes like this in divisionals.
“I’m focusing on what I can train and trying not to worry,” George said. “It’s always gonna be climbing. It’s always gonna be upward movement, basically.”
Getting here
While George already has one eye toward future competitions, with the goal of qualifying for nationals this year and in years to come, a glance backward shows how his anti-gravity abilities fell into place.
As strong as one might be, an athlete can’t yank themselves up to the highest level of youth climbing overnight. Arriving at this point requires dedication. It requires time.
And a dash of curiosity doesn’t hurt either.
“I was always kind of a monkey... When my family would go and hike to Angel Rocks, my mom would look away, and five minutes later I’d end up on top of a cliff,” George reminisced, “so when the climbing gym [Ascension Rock Club] opened in 2015, my Mom and I went there. I was probably eight or something. I really liked it, but we didn’t know what to do with that because it was such a new gym at the time. There weren’t programs or anything.”
A couple years later, he found a team to join. Then another and another. By 13, George was beginning to compete.
Progress followed practice, and so did self-knowledge.
“I wouldn’t say I’m the best team player,” he said. “When you’re climbing, it’s just you and the wall. Being part of a team is useful because you can learn from other people, but it wasn’t working out for me.”
Last year, George shifted gears into a one-on-one setting with a coach, which proved the best fit for him.
“This is my third year [at regionals] but the first time I’ve qualified for divisionals,” he said. “My first competition, I got 26th out of 28. My second one was 15th out of 30, and this one was fourth out of 30. So you can see the improvement.”
Now — in addition to the strain of regular training — George is wearing a weighted vest day in, day out to prepare for Lynnwood. Through a grin that showed his untethered passion for the sport, he described what makes all the time and effort worth it.
“What I love about climbing is the joy of the movement,” he said. “Climbing is like the middle ground between martial arts and dance. It’s very physical, and you have to remember intricate movements to do it. You still have to fight for it, but it is kind of like a dance.”