NENANA — The parking area at Nenana’s popular Nenana River Boat Launch, accessed via 10th Street, is cleaned up, security cameras are installed and parking fees are now in place.

So far, these appear to be welcome changes, although some longtime property owners along the Teklanika River say they would prefer to be exempt from the fees. Nenana city residents are exempt from paying parking fees.

