NENANA — The parking area at Nenana’s popular Nenana River Boat Launch, accessed via 10th Street, is cleaned up, security cameras are installed and parking fees are now in place.
So far, these appear to be welcome changes, although some longtime property owners along the Teklanika River say they would prefer to be exempt from the fees. Nenana city residents are exempt from paying parking fees.
For years, the narrow gravel road leading to the Nenana River was lined with boats and trailers from river users. It was a haphazard, first-come, first-serve parking situation. That has all changed.
“We want everyone to feel welcome and be a part of Nenana’s community and we hope with the improvement to the parking area, it will provide a more positive experience for users,” said Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan.
Here is what is new, according to the Nenana mayor.
“The bathroom facility will be maintained and cleaned,” he advised in a Facebook post. “The parking area will be checked twice daily — always two people at a time as a precaution for both the users and the city’s sake.”
Three security cameras are now in place, an attempt to help prevent and deter vandalism, theft and tampering with vehicles and trailers, or any of the boat launch infrastructure.
Purchasing a parking pass does not constitute any sort of insurance coverage, and the city is not responsible for any damages that may occur to vehicles parked there.
“Just like any other paid parking lot or parking garage,” Verhagan said. “What you are paying for is the convenience to park in that location.”
If vandalism or theft occurs, it should be reported to Alaska State Troopers first and then to the city of Nenana. Any and all pertinent video footage will be available to help, Verhagan said.
Trash pickup service is not available at the parking area.
“It was absolutely abused in the past by both locals and nonlocals,” the mayor said. “If people can transport their trash to the parking area, they can take it home with them.”
The parking permits are per vehicle, but that is also dependent upon how they are purchased — either at the parking area or online.
If a user fills out one of the envelopes, there is a tear-off stub that hangs on the rear view mirror. As long as that stub is inside the vehicle, facing out so the date can be read, it can be hung in different vehicles or moved around. However, if the parking is paid for online, it is associated with a specific license plate number and the city can’t keep track of multiple vehicles owned by the same person.
Here are the rates for parking: One-day use is $10; seven-day use is $30; annual pass is $85. The annual passes are for each calendar year. Any annual passes purchased before the end of 2022 will be valid until the end of 2023, the mayor said.
A processing fee of $5 is required to purchase a local annual exemption parking permit. These can be acquired at the city office during regular business hours. Call 907-888-5036 for hours and information.
The parking fee exemption for city residents is a benefit of being a city resident and paying taxes, the mayor said.
“We believe taxpayers should be able to see how their money is coming back to benefit or serve them and providing a local exemption is one small way of doing that,” the mayor said.
All funds from parking fees will be used at this site for maintenance and improvements.