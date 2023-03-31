The annual Mush for Kids event is this weekend at Pioneer Park.
Mush for Kids marks the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month with a free event for families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pioneer Park.
Alaska Children’s Trust was created in 1988 to prevent child abuse and neglect in Alaska. Carol Brice, the first president of ACT, started Mush for Kids in 1997 in partnership with Mush With PRIDE (MWP) to promote the wellbeing and responsible care of both children and sled dogs.
“My Mom just looked far and wide to find ways to make the ACT a positive, family-oriented community support,” Rebecca Brice Henderson said.
While no sled dog rides were planned that first year, mushers gave children rides around the Pike’s Landing parking lot. In following years, mushers let children pet their sled dogs, spurring the start of puppy-petting pens.
The event moved to Pioneer Park in 2006 to host larger groups. The Fairbanks North Star Borough provides the space for free because they see how important it is for families, Trevor Storrs, the president and CEO of ACT, said.
Families laugh, have fun, and spend time together at the event. “One of the best ways to deal with stressors in life is to have fun,” he said. The event reinforces parents’ resilience and connects families with local resources, Storrs said.
Approximately 300 children ages 4 to 12 can participate in dog sled rides. Rides take place every half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will also be a puppy petting pen, local performances on the main stage, games for kids, and resources for parents. “Kids perform and show their skills whether it’s dance, martial arts, gymnastics and cultural activities,” Storrs said.
UAF athletes will also be there to interact with children. Athletes interact with kids and show them how to shoot pucks and hoops, Storrs said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com
