Two mountaineers will soon present their experiences of climbing two of Africa’s highest peaks.
Janet Daley and Arthur Hussey recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, more than 19,000 feet tall, and Mount Meru, approximately 15,000 feet tall. Both Daley and Hussey had no altitude sickness and “the two weeks of their lives,” according to a release from Beaver Sports.
They will give an overview of their trip, including the hospitality of Tanzanians, the sights of glaciers, African animals and unique vegetation, and climbing at a 45 degree angle in the dark, as well as tips for other mountaineers.
The presentation is at 3:30 p.m. March 4 at Beaver Sports, 3480 College Road.