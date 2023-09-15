Registration permit hunt RG248 for mountain goats in Game Management Unit 6D will open on Oct. 1.
The hunt area includes the mainland drainages of Sheep Creek; north of Port Valdez, Robe Lake, and the Richardson Highway; and east of Shoup Glacier. Permits will be available starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 in-person at the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Office at 207 Meals Ave. in Valdez. A limited number of permits (between 12 and 20) will be issued based on aerial survey results.
Completion of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game online goat quiz is required prior to receiving a permit. The quiz is available at: https://rb.gy/gopdn. Hunters must have their hunting license with them to be issued a permit.
The 2017 survey of the area found a minimum count of 162 goats. The area is a top survey priority this year if conditions allow. A successful survey will result in an updated maximum allowable harvest. If no survey is completed, the maximum allowable harvest will be five “goat points.” Total goat points are calculated using one point for each billy harvested and two points for each nanny.