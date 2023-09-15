ADF&G Goat Quiz

ADF&G/Jeff Jemison

This photo is one of many on the ADF&G quiz hunters must pass to receive a goat hunting permit.

 ADF&G/Jeff Jemison

Registration permit hunt RG248 for mountain goats in Game Management Unit 6D will open on Oct. 1.

The hunt area includes the mainland drainages of Sheep Creek; north of Port Valdez, Robe Lake, and the Richardson Highway; and east of Shoup Glacier. Permits will be available starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 in-person at the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Office at 207 Meals Ave. in Valdez. A limited number of permits (between 12 and 20) will be issued based on aerial survey results.