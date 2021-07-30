Alaska’s warming climate is bringing with it some unwanted consequences. One byproduct is a surge in the state’s tick population. Over the past few years, there have consistently been more reports of ticks being found in the state — a trend that is continuing this summer.
The Alaska State Veterinarian’s office has seen a “large increase in the report of ticks,” according to State Veterinarian Bob Gerlach. According to Gerlach, more than 100 ticks have been submitted so far and they are receiving a minimum of one tick per day. And the worst may be yet to come: The height of the tick season is August and September, when the young ticks begin to feed, Gerlach said.
Gerlach has noticed a gradual increase in tick submissions each year. This is likely in part because Alaskans are becoming more aware of the presence of ticks in the state, but also because there are more ticks in general.
According to Gerlach, one reason for the tick increase is the warming climate. Starting about a decade ago, he said, tick species began to be found in areas where they had never been seen before.
“Wildlife disease specialists expect there are to be profound impacts of climate change on animal and parasite distributions, and with the introduction of ticks to Alaska, we should expect some of these species will become established,” states a press release from ADF&G.
Climate change impacts tick populations in a variety of ways. One example Gerlach gave is that climate change affects the migratory pattern of animals, which can be vectors for ticks. As animals travel further north, they can bring invasive tick species with them. Eight non-native tick species have been found in Alaska, Gerlach said.
Due to climate change, Alaska has become a more hospitable environment for ticks. Studies have shown that ticks are more active in warmer temperatures, consuming more blood and laying more eggs. Warmer weather also allows ticks to extend their breeding season, leading to a population increase.
Alaska has two native tick species, most commonly found on squirrels, which are not cause for concern, ADF&G Public Information Officer Riley Woodford said. What is worrisome is that invasive species will establish themselves in the state.
“Ticks are getting here and are able to live here,” Woodford said.
The disease factor
As ticks move north, so do tick-borne diseases. Ticks carry a myriad of diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tick paralysis, Q-fever and tularemia. Many of these diseases can impact both people and animals.
Particularly concerning are the brown dog tick, the American dog tick and the winter moose tick. The brown dog tick and American dog tick have both been found on animals that did not leave the state. According to Gerlach, this means that they have “adapted and are now residents” in Alaska.
Invasive tick species are problematic for a few reasons, Gerlach said. First, there is another species in the ecosystem, which can throw off the balance. Second, the ticks create an additional stressor for wildlife. A prime example is the winter moose tick,which commonly infects mule deer. Woodford explained that mule deer are moving from Canada into Alaska and likely bringing the ticks with them, although no cases of infected moose have been reported yet.
Gerlach echod Woodford’s concern: the winter moose tick, he said, can lead to a “devastating loss in moose,” as it already has in Canada and some areas of the northern continental U.S. He explained that infected moose suffer hair loss along with losing possibly substantial amounts of blood. If an animal is already stressed — particularly in the winter — the tick infestation can lead to death. The drop in the moose population has led some states to implement hunting restrictions. Woodford said that people who spot deer in areas in which they are not native, such as Fairbanks, should report the sighting to ADF&G.
Gerlach noted that there has never been a resident case of a tick borne disease in an individual who did not leave the state. However, “medicine is about prevention,” he said, so it is important to be aware of ticks and the potential for the diseases they may carry.
It is good practice to check oneself and one’s animals for ticks after spending time outside, particularly after walking through dense vegetation. If you do spot a tick, according to Woodford, the best way to remove it is to use tweezers to pull it out gradually and gently.
People who find ticks on themselves or on their domestic animals are encouraged to participate in the Submit-A-Tick Program, a collaborative effort between the Office of the State Veterinarian, the University of Alaska and ADF&G. To do so, send the specimen in a small container to the Office of the State Veterinarian in Anchorage.
More information about the Submit-A-Tick Program can be found at dec.alaska.gov/eh/vet/ticks/submit-a-tick.
