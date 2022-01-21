Many Fairbanksans have likely encountered more moose than usual in their yards and on roadways and trails this winter. Challenging snow conditions in Interior Alaska have led moose to cleared roads and packed trails, which increases the number of human and moose interactions.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Tony Hollis explained that this winter’s snow conditions are particularly hard on moose for two reasons. The snow — which inhibits moose mobility — is unusually deep for this time of year. But what is making this winter especially difficult is the rain event in mid-December. The rain froze into an icy crust between layers of powdery snow, which is hard for moose to travel through.
“Moose begin to struggle when travel conditions become tough and the amount of energy they are using is greater than the amount of energy they can gain from their food,” Hollis said.
To access food, moose utilize roads and packed trails. Hollis confirmed that the number of moose on roads and trails is higher than normal for this time of year. “They try to find the easiest way to travel and look for food.”
The less than ideal conditions create a tricky situation: Moose are more prevalent in heavily trafficked areas such as trails and roads, and they are also stressed due to the deep snow, making them more likely to be aggressive. ADF&G has received numerous reports of aggressive moose behavior this winter, according to a statement.
Moose encounters: what to do
If you encounter a moose, the best thing to do is to be patient and give the animal space, Hollis said. If a moose is blocking a trail, the best option is to either wait for it to cross or to find an alternate route.
Do not crowd the animal or attempt to chase or scare it away, as this generally causes moose to become aggressive. A few signs that a moose is potentially going to charge include laid back and flattened ears and raised hair on its hump. Moose often “bluff” charges, meaning that they run toward a person but do not actually attack. ADF&G recommends running from an approaching moose, as they usually “won’t chase you very far.” If possible, hide behind a building, tree or other obstacle.
Hollis also urged people to be careful when letting pets out; moose also become aggressive when harassed by dogs. Lastly, he said parents should warn their kids to be alert for moose on their commutes to and from the bus stop, and to stay back if they encounter an animal.
If a moose is severely injured, contact ADF&G. Do approach the moose to feed or attempt to help or feed it.
Impact on moose population
Hollis said that this winter “is going to have an impact on the moose population in some way,” but it is still too soon to tell what exactly that impact will be. “Some of it will be determined by the amount of snow we get the remainder of the winter,” he explained. He added that, since the snow is unusually deep for this time of winter, one concern is the length of time moose will need to endure the conditions.
So far, adult moose appear to be coping relatively well, but the conditions “appear to be very hard on calves,” according to Hollis. Calves, since they have shorter legs, have a harder time wading through the snow.
Hollis said that it is “definitely possible” that the stress caused by the conditions this winter will impact future calf rates, but, again, it is too soon to know.
The good news, though, is that the moose population in Interior is healthy; ADF&G last estimated the population to be about 14,000 in Game Management Units 20B and 20A
There is unfortunately not much that ADF&G can do to help the moose. Some Interior Alaskans have proposed putting in more trails with snowmachines for moose to walk on. While Hollis said that this is unlikely to have a noticeable impact on the statewide moose population, it “may be helpful for neighborhood moose,” particularly if the trails lead to patches of willows.