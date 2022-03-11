Many Fairbanksans have likely encountered more moose than usual in their yards and on roadways and trails this winter. Challenging snow conditions in Interior Alaska have led moose to cleared roads and packed trails, which increases the number of human and moose interactions. The snow conditions have been particularly difficult on calves, since they have shorter legs.
Eve Baker, who lives along Chena Hot Springs Road, said that a small moose calf has been lingering in her neighborhood for about two weeks. When she first saw it, Baker said the calf was “about the size of a large great dane,” so very small for a moose. She estimates that it is less than a year old and thinks that the calf’s mother may have been hit by a car along the road.
The calf, which does not appear to be injured,“walked right up to me” the first time she saw it, Baker said. Since then, it has shown little fear of people and has even licked Baker’s vehicle. “I have moose tongue prints on my truck,” she laughed.
Despite its small size, Baker said she feels the calf has a good chance at survival. The animal appears to be feeding itself and runs away when her dog barks at it; Baker’s main concern is the lack of fear of people.
Baker said she called a friend who is a park ranger, who told her not to feed the calf. This advice is essentially what the Alaska Department of Fish and Game recommends as well.
When an animal is orphaned, ADF&G cautions people not to intervene. In this case, the best response is no response — people should let the young animals be.
For example, last October a mother moose was killed in Goldstream Valley during an antlerless moose hunt, leaving behind a calf. The calf, which residents said appeared distraught, was climbing onto porches. People were concerned, but there was ultimately not much they could do.
“Do not attempt to feed or pick up an orphaned animal yourself or tell anyone else to do so,” according to the Department. Instead, when people find abandoned or orphaned wildlife, they should call ADF&G, Biologist Tony Hollis said in reference to the October incident. People should not approach the animal and definitely should not touch it or attempt to transport it to ADF&G. “That usually doesn’t end well for the animal,” said Hollis.
Instead, ADF&G will respond and determine what to do about the animal. They will often contact zoos or research centers to see if any will take the animal. Euthanasia is sometimes the only option, but Hollis said they try to avoid this if possible.
In the fall and winter time, however, most young animals should be able to survive on their own. Moose calves, for example, are born in May and should be independent by September. In these cases ADF&G takes no action.
Additionally, it is also good to be aware of the fact that some solo young animals may not actually be orphaned.
“Don’t assume a young animal is an orphan simply because it is alone,” reads a statement from ADF&G. Often, the mother is in the area and will return once the person leaves.
The number for the Fairbanks ADF&G office is 907-459-7200.