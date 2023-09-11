As caribou hunters continue to flock up the Steese Highway in search of the Fortymile herd, another hunt is on. Moose hunting season in Interior Alaska opened on Sept. 1.
The hunting area directly around the Fairbanks area is the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Game Management Unit (GMU) 20A. Moose season will remain open in GMU 20A until Sept. 25. GMU 20A encompasses the Ferry Trail Management Area, Wood River Controlled Use Area, and the Yanert Controlled Use Area.
Since it is a general season hunt, ADF&G does not set a quota or issue a specific number of permits. Rather, harvest is limited by the season and the bag limit, which help keep the population at a sustainable size for the area. The bag limit in GMU 20A is one bull moose, as ADF&G’s goal in the unit is management rather than reduction of the number of animals.
Moose hunting presents unique challenges, in the Interior and elsewhere. Although it does not require the athletic rigor of sheep hunting, it still requires patience, skill, and planning. Timing and location are both extremely important components of a successful hunt.
In the Interior, success is normally higher in the later half of September. According to ADF&G, the trend is that moose hunting season typically gets off to a relatively slow start, with few animals harvested in the first few weeks. Hunters generally see more success in the latter half of September, as the males begin to go into rut and become more aggressive and easier to find.
Moreover, another factor this season is that weather conditions thus far in September have not been ideal for moose hunting. Cooler nights and clear days with little wind yield the most success, since hunters often rely on moose calls or sitting and listening to hear moose. Wind and rain — of which September 2023 has had a substantial amount — will make it difficult to hear, and therefore find, moose.
Unlike caribou, moose are typically found alone or in small groups rather than in large herds. ADF&G estimates their population density to vary from as low as one moose per 30 square miles to as high as five moose or more per a single square mile. Interestingly, some moose populations migrate seasonally throughout the year, while those in other parts of the state remain in the same area.
In the Fortymile area near Fairbanks, for example, moose move into higher subalpine areas to rut. Typically, according to ADF&G, the mature bulls migrate first, with the yearling bulls following later in September. However, this trend is not universal, but instead varies by moose population; as a result, “moose hunting can be very challenging.”
But, despite the lower odds of encountering and successfully harvesting a moose, hunters are rewarded with the amount of meat. Moose are the largest animals of the deer family. Bull moose, in prime condition, weigh anywhere from 1,200 to 1,600 pounds. According to ADF&G, a 1,600 pound moose will yield approximately 500 pounds of meat. In total, the Department estimates that roughly 3.5 million pounds of usable moose meat is harvested by hunters in Alaska each year.
Due to the animals’ large size, the Department recommends that people consider location when shooting a moose. The advice is not to harvest an animal more than a “mile away from a vehicle.” By law, hunters are obligated to remove all salvageable meat and carry it out. With an animal as large as a moose, this may require several trips with a heavy backpack to pack the meat out.
Another piece of advice from the Department includes scouting for moose prior to hunting to determine their potential whereabouts. ADF&G recommends that hunters do this not just in the summer, but also in the fall as some moose do migrate. In addition to moose droppings, another sign that the animals are in the area are trees with bark rubbed off. As moose go into rut, they rub the velvet off of their antlers by scraping up against trees, thereby removing back and leaving a distinctive mark.
In terms of spotting a moose, hunters can either use a moose call or stand and ‘glass’ the area with binoculars. There are different calls that hunters should use depending on the time in the season.
Each year, ADF&G awards approximately 2,000 regulatory permits for GMU 20A. The harvest rate, however, is relatively low; the Department anticipates a harvest of between just 250 to 300 moose annually. ADF&G also awards drawing permits for the unit. Approximately 1,000 drawing permits are issued, and the Department expects that an additional 250 moose are harvested in the draw hunt. The moose population objective in the Fairbanks area is between 10,000 to 15,000 animals.
As with all hunts in Alaska, hunters must have a permit to harvest a moose. Moose hunting permits can be purchased through the ADF&G store at store.adfg.alaska.gov.
Maisie Thomas covers the outdoors for the News-Miner as a freelance contributor.