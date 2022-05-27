Fishing season is underway, but many Alaskans are still reeling from the 2021 salmon crash.
Assistance is on the way, however, for many impacted by the record-low numbers on Alaska’s major rivers during the last few seasons. Congress recently appropriated $144 million allocated to fisheries disasters. The majority of the funds — $131.8 million — will go to Alaska to aid those harmed by the fisheries crash and to hopefully prevent future crashes.
The funds, allocated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, go to six Alaska fisheries for disasters dating back to 2018. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game believed that the low returns in the fisheries during the listed years were significant enough to qualify for assistance. Interior rivers include the 2021 and 2021 Yukon River salmon fishery and the 2018 and 2020 Copper River fisheries.
“Disaster funds are intended to offset the harm incurred from a fishery failure,” according to a release from ADF&G. ADF&G Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang praised the Secretary of Commerce for awarding the funds, adding that the money will “offset some of the economic impacts fishermen and communities suffered as well as help ensure that future disasters are prevented,” Vincent-Lang said.
The disaster funds can be and historically have been used in a variety of ways. This includes using the money to assess the social and economic impacts of the fishery crash, which will in turn hopefully address issues and prevent future crashes, and to benefit communities harmed by the lack of fish. Funds can be used to help commercial fisherman, subsistence fishers, as well as those proximally harmed, such as shore-side businesses and infrastructure, according to a statement from ADF&G.
The next step is for ADF&G to draft spending plans for each of the six fisheries that received funds.
The funds were allocated as follows:
• $1,433,137 to the 2019 Norton Sound Red king crab fishery;
• $55, 928,849 to the 2020 Norton Sound, Yukon River, Kuskokwim River, Chignik and Southeast Alaska fisheries and the 2021 Yukon River salmon fishery;
• $9,404,672 to the Upper Cook Inlet East Side Set Net and 2020 Upper Cook Inlet salmon fisheries;
• $34,326, 265 to the 2018 and 2020 Copper River and Prince William Sound salmon fisheries;
• $12,935, 199 to the 2019/2020 Eastern Bering Sea Tanner crab fishery;
• and $17,772,540 to the 2020 Gulf of Alaska Pacific cod fishery.