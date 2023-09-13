Editor’s note: Steve Cook drafted the first organizational plan for the Chena River State Recreation Area. He photographed and surveyed the original trails as well as supervised construction by the Alaska Youth Conservation Corps. At noon Saturday, Cook will be honored in-person for his pioneering accomplishments with a marker at the Granite Tors Campground Kiosk at 39 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, according to event coordinator Dan Hoffman. The public is encouraged to attend. What follows is Cook’s own remembrance of trails and times past. The memoir has been edited for space limitations.

The “Rec Area” is 254,000 acres encompassing most of the the upper portion of the Chena River drainage southeast of Fairbanks. A small area was set aside in 1967, but the current boundaries were set in 1975. When I worked as a park ranger for Alaska State Parks in the fall of 1974, there was no development in the Chena River recreation area.