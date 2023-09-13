Editor’s note: Steve Cook drafted the first organizational plan for the Chena River State Recreation Area. He photographed and surveyed the original trails as well as supervised construction by the Alaska Youth Conservation Corps. At noon Saturday, Cook will be honored in-person for his pioneering accomplishments with a marker at the Granite Tors Campground Kiosk at 39 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, according to event coordinator Dan Hoffman. The public is encouraged to attend. What follows is Cook’s own remembrance of trails and times past. The memoir has been edited for space limitations.
The “Rec Area” is 254,000 acres encompassing most of the the upper portion of the Chena River drainage southeast of Fairbanks. A small area was set aside in 1967, but the current boundaries were set in 1975. When I worked as a park ranger for Alaska State Parks in the fall of 1974, there was no development in the Chena River recreation area.
I started working on a master’s degree at the University of Alaska in 1979, and immediately I got involved with my graduate adviser, Alan Jubenville, and ASP Northern Region Manager Dave Snarski.
In about 1980, Alaska State Parks got a significant amount of money to develop the rec area. Dave had hired me as a park ranger about that same time, gave me a pickup, and told me that my only responsibility was conducting research for my master’s degree.
The first step in development of the park was to write a master plan. I wrote all winter, divided the area into sub-units based upon topography, drove a million miles back and forth from Fairbanks (one way to the upper end of the park is about 60 miles). I scanned the hillsides, waded through snow to look at potential campground sites, pored over photos for trail locations. Ah, trails. I loved to hike and there were no trails around Fairbanks in the 1970s — old “cat trails” and winter haul roads, but no trails where one could just swing along.
When summer arrived, I expanded my on-site investigation, hiking the park from ridgetop to ridgetop. Perhaps “hiking” is a misnomer; there were only caribou trails on some of the ridges. The rest of the time I bushwhacked through tussocks to reach the high ground, then swished through Labrador tea by the mile. My shoe laces fuzzed out to three inches in diameter from wading through brush. I convinced Snarski that I should float the East Fork of the Chena to see what was there. Taking a park tech with me, we flew into Van Curler’s (gravel) Bar, where we convinced a group of wacky “miners” to move the barrels off the runway so we could land and launch my personal raft. Snarski hired a helicopter and an airplane for me to fly the drainages.
The following winter, I wrote the thing up. (Other names were added to the document for various reasons). Then came a meeting in Fairbanks when the state parks director and head planner came and we were to present the plan to the Fairbanks community.
Before the plan was finalized, the issue of the Youth Conservation Corps arose. There had been a YCC camp at Bonanza Creek, about 20 miles south of Fairbanks for several years. It was a terrible place for the camp as there were no projects for the kids in the area. Snarski talked to me about the program and what could be done with it. I thought, “Here is an opportunity to implement the things that I had written into the plan, labor.” It takes labor or a lot of money to hire contractors to implement a plan. And I was determined that my plan would not just sit on a shelf.
I had not written a YCC camp into the CRRA plan, so I scouted the park for a good site. At 27 Mile there was a seven-acre pond resulting from the highway department extracting gravel. Perfect. But first we had to get the department to release control. In the end, we had five acres of stumps as part of our new YCC camp. Cliff dug a well, put up a mess hall in record time. Then I personally moved the smaller cabins from Bonanza Creek to the new YCC camp site. I drove a worn-out front end loader the 20 miles or so from Fairbanks to Bonanza Creek to load the cabins onto a trailer. And drove it back to Fairbanks. Cliff dismantled the large cabins and moved them in pieces, reassembling them on site.
I drove a Parks truck to Anchorage with Dave Snarski to gather up stoves, refrigerators, and beds from the Alcantra YCC camp.
At the same time, I was soliciting enrollees from across the state, working state registers to hire staff, bugging the Northern Region rangers to identify projects. “Enrollees” were about 50 high school kids from all over the state who arrived to a sort-of finished camp. We had white urban kids from Anchorage, kids from military bases, bush kids, native kids of four stripes, SE Alaska Indians, Aleuts, Athabascans and Inuit. That first year, we mostly did simple projects. And it rained and rained and rained. Everyone was sick, we bought rain gear, rubber boots, gloves, and got mosquito repellent by the gallon — the real stuff, 100% DEET from military supplies. The stuff that would eat the handle off a Swiss Army Knife.
The next several years, we took on larger and larger projects. We first put in a loop trail to the Granite Tors. I had drawn a line on a map, but now I tramped the route, tying flagging to bushes to denote where to put the trail. I oversaw helicoptering in boardwalk over wet areas, and it was my criteria and design that was followed. I even went out with two park techs for several days to complete the upper end of the trail. I then wrote a two-page color photo essay for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner which got me a commendation from the Anchorage Parks Office. I was astonished when I drove out the next day and found 50 cars parked along the road by the trailhead.
We put in a trail to Angel Rocks. I recall laying out the trail along the river with Cameron Pollock, my work coordinator. He just couldn’t believe that it could be done, across old rock slides, next to back sloughs seething with mosquitoes. The kids thought that they had gone to hell constructing this part of the Angel Rocks trail. They wore rain gear to keep the mosquitoes off. A lot of them found that they had reserves that they had never tapped. They wheelbarrowed gravel from the road a mile away. But few enrollees dropped out of the eight week program. I remember telling the crew leaders that we needed to construct a trail that would last a long time, as I doubted that anyone in the ensuing years would prioritize trail maintenance.
Returning to the Chena River Recreation Area in the summer of 2019 was, for me, surreal. Everywhere I looked were things our Youth Conservation Corps crews were responsible for.
In 2019, we couldn’t hike the Granite Tors trail due to a fire closure, but I did hike the east side of the Chena Dome trail. Hard use hadn’t trashed it like Angel Rocks trail. We hiked in a few miles and I felt pretty good. But who knew in 1983 or so when I sent two crew leaders around this 25-mile trail, followed by four crews putting rock cairns to identify a route, that it would end up hosting so many hikers, backpackers and even having marathons run on it?
The campgrounds that have been developed over the years are in the places where I said they should go. Boat ramps. Fishing access points. The first unisex toilets in Alaska. All in the plan.
The Fairbanks to Chena Hot Springs dog sled trail that has become so popular? Land ownership over it was in question. I researched that as a special project, reaffirmed that the state owned the right-of-way, and it has been a public right-of-way ever since and used by a lot of mushers, snowmachines, and cross country skiers. I hiked the whole thing in the winter before it was brushed out, sometimes in below zero weather, taking photos every hundred feet. We then held a public meeting where we impressed locals (and Fairbanksans are challenging locals to impress) with our thoroughness. We received overwhelming public support.
So now there is a monument to me and to the YCC crews under me over those five years. But many other individuals are responsible for the CRRA as it exists today. I’m proud of my contribution and the contribution of all the staff and enrollees that bought into my vision and work ethic. I took a lot of pride watching staff develop personally and professionally, and young enrollees recognize what miracles they could do. It was the best job I’ve had in my entire life.