Beginning Friday, Denali National Park and Preserve will require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while inside any federal building within the park or while riding a park bus, except in the Walter Harper Ranger Station in Talkeetna. Masks will also be required on park buses.
The decision was made based on Department of Interior policy, which requires federal agencies to institute mask mandates within federal buildings when the Covid-19 community level reaches “high” in the surrounding area, per CDC guidance. This week, the Covid-19 Community Level was reported as “high” for both the Denali Borough and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough based on data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During this time, all individuals over the age of two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service, including but not limited to park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants. This policy also applies to all park buses operated by the park concessionaire, Doyon/Aramark Joint Venture, and includes all park courtesy shuttles as well as the transit and tour buses.
Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose and chin, with no large gaps around the sides of the face. Masks not designed to be protective, masks with ventilation valves and face shields do not meet the requirement.
