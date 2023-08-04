By Caleb Jones
Local photographer Mark Lindberg spent the last five years photographing caribou for his new ebook Caribou Tracks: A photographic journey with Alaska’s Caribou.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
By Caleb Jones
Local photographer Mark Lindberg spent the last five years photographing caribou for his new ebook Caribou Tracks: A photographic journey with Alaska’s Caribou.
“The animal just amazes me, they move across such a varied landscape with such grace and ease,“ Lindberg said. “They travel across basketball-sized tussocks as if it’s on a flat surface. You can’t even tell they’re going through that type of landscape.”
Lindberg credited a local picture-taker for his choice to put the book together.
“The book specifically was motivated by one of my mentors, David Shaw,” Lindberg said. “He challenged us to put together a book. I took up the challenge and organized a book, so that was the main motivation for doing so.”
Lindberg photographed caribou in every season. Autumn is the best time of year to photograph caribou.
“Fall is a spectacular time to photograph caribou,” Lindberg said. “The bulls have shed their velvet and are very actively pursuing cows. The landscape is changing to fall colors, and even for some herds in the north there is snow. That is by far the most spectacular time from light and colors to see caribou.”
The springtime provides photographers with great encounters with caribou calves. “Spring calves are pretty phenomenal, this is my first year to get to experience that and see the interactions between the calves and their mothers and the rest of the herd,” Lindberg said. “It’s a very well-established and special bond between a calf and a mother, that was special to see.”
Wildlife photography provides Mark with a unique opportunity to be up close with nature.
He described the experience as something he doesn’t take for granted. “I feel privileged to experience those moments. I have worked to get to see those moments,” Lindberg said. “Photography makes you slow down and watch. It leads to some pretty special moments.”
Photography provides people with the opportunity to see something new everyday, Lindberg pointed out his appreciation for that fact. “Everyday is different and it’s been a lot of fun to explore that.” Lindberg said on his experience doing photography over the years.
For Lindberg, the greatest success a wildlife photographer can have is capturing moments without catching the attention of the animal.
“The greatest success for me is photographing an animal that never knows I’m there,” Lindberg said. “I take great pride in not disturbing the animals, disturbance defeats the purpose and it’s not ethical.”
Lindberg offered a couple tips for those who are interested in doing animal photography of their own. “Think about your perspective, and oftentimes you want your perspective to be low. It adds to the scene by making the subject the dominant part of the scene, especially when you’re close to the animal.”
Those who wish to photograph wild animals should take time to study the animal and expect mistakes along the way, Lindberg shared. “Be a student of the animal, take some time your first couple times trying to photograph. You’ll have some failures, and I still have many now in terms of trying to get in the right place for the photo.”
Throughout his experiences taking wildlife photos, Lindberg has come to appreciate the new mirrorless technology for cameras.
“I started with some pretty basic DSLR cameras and they certainly can produce some great images, but the development of mirrorless technology has revolutionized photography,” Lindberg said. “If you don’t use that you’ll be disappointed. Besides the resolution and the imagery, the auto-focus systems are so much better.”
Lindberg’s work will be showcased at a First Friday exhibit taking place at the Roaming Root Cellar on August 4 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
There will be 19 pieces on display that emphasize muskoxen and caribou.
“Those two species will be showcased. I have a set of other, mostly wildlife photos and some landscape photos, that will compliment that theme.” Lindberg said.
Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.