The University of Alaska will host a mariculture conference in Juneau’s Centennial Hall on April 12-14. Registration is open for the conference, which will focus on the status of mariculture in Alaska as well as challenges and opportunities in the industry.
Mariculture refers to the cultivation of marine organisms in their natural environment, including the enhancement, restoration, and farming of shellfish and seaweed. The conference, “Mariculture for Alaska’s Future: Status, Challenges and Opportunities,” will bring together practitioners, regulators, policymakers, scientists and others from Alaska. The goal is to support mariculture’s expansion in Alaska by looking at accomplishments and opportunities in research and education, policy and regulation, and industry growth.
The conference is open to the public. Proof of vaccination will be required at registration and before entering the conference. The cost is $150. Visit the Juneau Economic Development Council mariculture website for details and to register.