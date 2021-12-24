Another portion of Denali National Park and Preserve is now open for snowmachining for traditional activities, the park announced on Wednesday.
Park management determined that there is adequate snow cover in the 1980 park addition to allow for snowmachining. The newly opened areas include all portions of the preserve that were added during the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA) of 1980.
Adequate snow cover generally refers to anywhere from 6-12 inches or more, according to the Code of Federal Regulations. A combination of snow and frost depth also can work, so long as it is deep enough to protect underlying vegetation and soil.
The timing for opening this year is pretty average, said Denali Director of Interpretation and Education at Denali, Paul Ollig. He explained that, for the past five years, the opening has occurred between early November and early January. “So we fall squarely in the middle of that this year.”
Riding conditions are variable, the statement said. “It is the rider’s responsibility to avoid locations where damages to vegetation or soils could occur, or where vegetation is taller than the protective snow cover.” Ollig added that “an understanding of wilderness travel including avalanche and river hazards” is also crucial.
All land within the former Mount McKinley National Park is closed to snowmachiners. So as not to negatively impact rural residents who relied on the area, the Code of Federal Regulations allows for the continuation of traditionally employed means of transportation, including snowmachines.
Riders are also not allowed to intentionally disturb or frighten wildlife, operate a snowmachine that makes excessive noise or go faster than 45 miles per hour. Snowmachines need to have a valid registration to travel in the park.
Further information about snowmachining in Denali including maps and coordinates for park and preserve boundaries is available at www.nps.gov/dena/planyourvisit/snowmobiling.htm.